StimLabs® Announces New Real-World Study Demonstrating Positive Outcomes Using Relese® in the Treatment of Chronic Wounds

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, a leading regenerative science company, announces the publication of its multicenter, retrospective study evaluating the real-world use of Relese, a fenestrated dehydrated complete human placental membrane (dCHPM) allograft, as an adjunct to standard of care for hard-to-heal wounds.

Relese is a fenestrated dehydrated complete human placental membrane (dCHPM) allograft.

StimLabs is dedicated to advancing the understanding of its dCHPM portfolio's impact, which is essential for ensuring patients continue to have access to the solutions they need. This retrospective observational analysis assessed the clinical outcomes and safety of Relese when used in routine clinical settings.

Key Findings:

78% of wounds achieved closure*

Median time to wound closure: 49 days

86% mean percent wound area reduction*

"These data support Relese's role as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot and neuropathic ulcers," said Tom Dion, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of StimLabs. "Our findings validate the importance of real-world data and our commitment to delivering evidence-based solutions that have a positive impact on patients' lives."

By demonstrating that the use of Relese as a wound covering in routine practice across diverse care settings is associated with clinically meaningful wound closure and a favorable safety profile, the study reinforces the clinical value of dCHPM allografts as part of a comprehensive wound care strategy contribute to the growing body of real-world evidence suggesting that human placental technologies may provide a well-suited adjunct for hard-to-heal wounds refractory to standard of care.

*Results reported above are from the per-protocol (PP) population.

About Relese

Relese is a fenestrated dehydrated complete human placental membrane (dCHPM) allograft. Fenestration of the allograft creates a selective barrier that protects the wound from the surrounding environment while allowing wound exudate to drain. Through the patented Clearify® technology, all three layers of the native placental membrane (amnion, intermediate layer, and chorion) and key structural proteins and components are retained.

About StimLabs

StimLabs is a pioneer in advancing the state of regenerative medicine, with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

