StimLabs Awarded Reconstructive Skin Grafting Products Agreement with Premier, Inc

ROSWELL, Ga., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, a pioneering regenerative medicine company, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement in the Reconstructive Skin Grafting category with Premier, Inc. Effective April 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for select StimLabs allografts.

John Daniel, Founder and CEO at StimLabs, expressed the significance of the contract, stating, "Our purpose has always been to offer every individual the opportunity for a better quality of life. By becoming a Contracted Supplier with Premier, we extend our reach to more patients across the nation and are positioned to make an impact on the acute care landscape."

StimLabs' range of full-thickness, intact placental membrane allografts are specially designed with physicians and patients in mind. Developed with the Clearify® technology, StimLabs placental membrane products are never delaminated, yielding a unique product portfolio for wound and surgical applications.

"We're pleased to be able to increase access to StimLabs products through Premier's extensive network. This strategic affiliation supports our goal to continue to expand our footprint in the hospital site of service and serve more patients in need," stated Tom Dion, Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT STIMLABS

StimLabs LLC was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance the state of regenerative medicine with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike. For more information, visit StimLabs' website at www.stimlabs.com.

