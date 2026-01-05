Stimlabs® LLC Announces Launch of Allacor P™ - The first FDA 510(k) cleared human umbilical cord particulate device for wound management

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs®, a leading regenerative medicine company, announces the launch of Allacor P, the first medical device derived from human umbilical cord extracellular matrix (ECM). Allacor P was awarded an A Code in 2025, allowing StimLabs to launch in expanded sites of service.

Allacor P is indicated to manage a range of acute and chronic wounds. Allacor P retains structural ECM components and is rich in hyaluronic acid and collagen I. The unique particulate format allows for a versatile application process and conforms to irregular, complex wounds.

Allacor P is a dehydrated human umbilical cord particulate device.

Allacor P was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2024 with the umbilical cord-derived hospital solution, Corplex P®. Since clearance, StimLabs has been working diligently to build scientific data and compile real-world clinical feedback to enable informed product use as it expands to new sites of care. Leading wound care clinician, Dr. R. Daniel Davis, has stated that the dehydrated human umbilical cord particulate device "has the potential to impact so many patients in the same way it did for a recent complex case of mine. The dramatic improvement after just one application brought hope to my patient during a challenging time. I'm an advocate for this device; it's something providers need to try."

StimLabs is proud to expand access into an additional site of care, providing more patients and healthcare practitioners with valuable solutions for their wound care needs.

About StimLabs

StimLabs is a pioneer in advancing the state of regenerative medicine, with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

