Stimvia Announces Completion of Enrollment in Pilot Study for Parkinson's Diseases and Essential Tremor

News provided by

Stimvia

08 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

PRAGUE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stimvia, a company specializing in the use of neuromodulation for the treatment of chronic diseases, successfully completed recruitment for a pilot study focused on the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET). Patients will be using the URIS® device, which employs a new method called peroneal neuromodulation (eTNM®) for deep brain stimulation. The company is following up with a pilot study in response to previous studies that confirmed the URIS® device is one of the most effective non-invasive technologies in the treatment of diseases related to the central nervous system. The study assesses the impact on symptoms of patients with PD or ET disorders, as well as the influence of treatment on their quality of life.

24 patients, half with ET and half with PD, are part of the study. They'll be using the URIS® device daily for 30-minute stimulation sessions over 6 weeks. Afterwards, there will be a 6-week monitoring phase to determine if positive effects endure post-treatment.

It is estimated that 1 million people in the USA are affected by Parkinson's disease, while there are over 10 million patients worldwide. Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's disease, characterized by movement disorders, muscle stiffness, resting tremors, and issues with stability and walking. "Patients with Parkinson's disease are typically treated with medications to boost brain dopamine levels, but these drugs can't halt disease progression. Over time, their effectiveness diminishes, leading to the need for risky surgical interventions involving neurostimulator implantation and electrode insertion in specific brain areas. In contrast, URIS® technology offers a non-invasive, neuromodulation-based approach, potentially benefiting various neurological diseases," says prof. David Skoloudik, MD, Ph.D., FESO, FEAN., study leader and Vice-Dean for Science and Research at the Medical Faculty of Ostrava University. Stimvia and the URIS® technology have already demonstrated high effectiveness in the treatment of overactive bladder: "The ongoing pilot study is the first step towards confirming the effectiveness and safety of our treatment for other diagnoses," says CEO Lukas Doskocil.

The results of the pilot study are expected to be available in Q1 2024. If the URIS® technology proves to have a positive impact on the treatment of patients with PD or ET, Stimvia plans to invest in subsequent clinical trials to confirm the effectiveness and safety of this method.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033771/Stimvia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stimvia

