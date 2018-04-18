Stina Resources presents an overview of the Vanadium Flow Battery market to Hatch

"We're excited that Mr. Stefan Schauss, CEO President of Enerox and our new company advisor, Mr. Greig Hutton, P. Eng, jointly present to Hatch," states Brian Stecyk, President and CEO of Stina. "Mr. Hutton has a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and is well suited to introduce Stina's CellCube technology, which has over 100 installations of Vanadium Flow Batteries worldwide."

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our engineers can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com

About Stina

The grid connected storage market is expected to grow 44% annually with the market size reaching US $18 billion by 2024 (Navigant Research). Stina, with its recent acquisition of the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH ("Gildemeister") and Jet Power and Controls Ltd. ("Jet Power"), is ideally positioned to capitalize on the demand for vanadium redox flow batteries ("VRBs") worldwide to help meet the World's rapidly growing energy storage needs.

Gildemeister has been a world leader in the development of VRBs. After 20 years of extensive research and development, Gildemeister developed the patented CellCube battery, the most commonly installed VRB in the World.

Enerox CellCube vanadium flow batteries have several attractive attributes:

CellCube batteries can store large amounts of energy including megawatts or even gigawatts of energy.

CellCube batteries are plug-and-play—capacity increased just by adding another unit.

CellCube batteries can have over 20,000 cycles, last a minimum of 20 to over 30 years and some that have been operating for over 10 years have never required servicing.

CellCube batteries are safe, non-flammable and non-explosive.

CellCube batteries are monitored on a 24/7/365 basis, wherever they are in the world.

CellCube batteries can be 100% discharged without any negative effect on the battery.

CellCube batteries provide high power output capacity over long durations allowing optimal usage of renewable energy sources.

CellCube batteries are currently operating in a broad range of climates including in Siberia , Africa , South East Asia , Europe , North America , and Australia . They can operate in all conditions—from extreme cold to dry deserts and extreme tropical environments.

CellCube batteries are very cost-effective, especially when long-duration use is considered

