Stine Enterprises Ignites Southwest Expansion with Opening of Two New Hawaiian Bros Locations in Arizona and Texas

Hawaiian Bros' Multi-Unit Franchisee Opens Locations in Phoenix and Lubbock

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros is debuting two new island-inspired franchise locations in Phoenix, Arizona and Lubbock, Texas. These are the newest locations to be opened by Stine Enterprises under their recent franchisee agreement.

To celebrate, Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at its new location in Lubbock, Texas (5501 Slide Road) on Monday, July 1 at 11 a.m. At the grand opening the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year. After the grand opening, the Lubbock location will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

Hawaiian Bros will also host VIP events on 6/29 and 6/30 at 11am–2pm and 5pm–8pm. First responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students and local business employees will be treated to a free classic plate lunch.

Hawaiian Bros recently hosted a grand opening event on Monday, June 24 for the Phoenix, Arizona location (236 E. Bell Rd). The store is now open every day from 10 a.m. - 3 a.m.

"Texas and Arizona have been ideal states to expand the Hawaiian Bros brand," said Adam Stine, President and Owner of Stine Enterprises. "We're excited to not only add another brick-and-mortar location in Phoenix, but to continue our expansion into West Texas. The demand for Hawaiian Bros locations is rapidly growing and we're so excited to bring this island-inspired, unique cuisine to the southwest."

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired Plate Lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Void of freezers, fryers, or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/ .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say "mahalo" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises more than 56 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2024.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more here. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

