STING & SHAGGY's 44/876 Joint Tour Kicks Off September 14 In North America!
Performing their Greatest Hits Plus Songs Off their Chart-Topping, Island-Inspired Album, Together
"The mash-up everyone is talking about!" (Good Morning America)
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their critically-acclaimed European tour, STING and SHAGGY will kick off The 44/876 Tour in North America on September 14 in Jacksonville, Florida before making stops in major cities across the continent (full tour itinerary below), as announced by the Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation. For a sneak peek of The 44/876 Tour, check out: https://bit.ly/2wKCvC6.
Hailed "one of the most anticipated concerts of the year" and "a two-hour musical melting pot," the dynamic and vibrant joint live show finds the two GRAMMY-award winning artists combining their bands to perform songs from their island-flavored album, 44/876 (A&M/Cherrytree/Interscope Records) which has spent twelve weeks atop Billboard's Reggae album chart, and collaborating on each other's most celebrated hits such as "Every Breath You Take," "Englishman In New York," "Message In A Bottle," "It Wasn't Me," "Mr. Boombastic" and "Angel."
While many of the concerts have already sold out, tickets for select cities are still available at www.ticketmaster.com and usual outlets. Every online ticket purchase includes one physical or digital copy of Sting & Shaggy's album, 44/876.
Stay tuned to www.sting.com for special events popping up along the tour, including an in-store signing and Q&A at the Electric Fetus in Minneapolis, MN before Sting & Shaggy's show at The Armory on September 30. For access to this private event, please visit https://www.electricfetus.com/ for details.
Sting and Shaggy will be joined on The 44/876 Tour by Sting's longtime collaborators Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums) and Rufus Miller (guitar), as well as Shaggy's band members Melissa Musique (backing vocals), Gene Noble (backing vocals) and Kevon Webster (keyboards).
The tour is produced by RZO Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation Global Touring.
STING & SHAGGY: THE 44/876 TOUR ITINERARY
|
Sept. 14
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Daily's Place
|
Sept. 15
|
Miami, FL
|
Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
|
Sept. 17
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Tabernacle
|
Sept. 19
|
Washington, DC
|
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|
Sept. 20
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Fillmore
|
Sept. 21
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
|
Sept. 25
|
Boston, MA
|
House of Blues
|
Sept. 26
|
New York, NY
|
The Rooftop at Pier 17, Seaport District NYC
|
Sept. 28
|
Toronto, ON
|
The Phoenix Concert Theatre
|
Sept. 30
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
The Armory
|
Oct. 01
|
St. Louis, MO
|
The Pageant
|
Oct. 02
|
Chicago, IL
|
The Aragon Ballroom
|
Oct. 04
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
|
Oct. 05
|
Denver, CO
|
Fillmore Auditorium
|
Oct. 08
|
San Francisco, CA
|
The Masonic
|
Oct. 09
|
Santa Barbara, CA
|
Santa Barbara Bowl
|
Oct. 10
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
The Van Buren
|
Oct. 12
|
Rancho Mirage, CA
|
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
|
Oct. 13
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Park Theater
|
Oct. 15
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Oct. 16
|
Funner, CA
|
Harrah's Resort South California
For tour itinerary, tickets and/or further information, please visit:
www.sting.com
www.shaggyonline.com
www.cherrytreemusiccompany.com
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE : LYV ) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
About the Cherrytree Music Company
The Cherrytree Music Company was founded in 2005 by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, producer and music executive Martin Kierszenbaum and is a modern, full service music firm providing artist management, record label and publishing services to musically and culturally progressive artists. www.cherrytreemusiccompany.com
