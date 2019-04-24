Sting: My Songs The Las Vegas Residency Coming To The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cherrytree Music Company, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announce that 17-time GRAMMY Award winning musician Sting will headline a Las Vegas residency, "My Songs," set to open at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Friday, May 22, 2020.

The show will present a compendium of Sting's songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Sting.com fan club members will have first access to a presale beginning Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, May 2 at 10 p.m. PT. (For more information, please visit https://www.sting.com/subscribe.)

Citi is the official presale credit card of Sting's "My Songs" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 2 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and SiriusXM customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, May 2 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $59, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/stingvegas or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

The 16 performances going on sale are:

May 2020: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

Aug. 2020: 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Sept. 2020: 2

About Sting

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

As one of the world's most distinctive solo artists, Sting has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations (including 2017's nomination for "The Empty Chair" from JIM: THE JAMES FOLEY STORY), a TONY nomination, Billboard Magazine's Century Award, and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. Also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has received the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music Award of Merit and The Polar Music Prize. Sting has been awarded Honorary Doctorates of Music by the University of Northumbria (1992), Berklee College of Music (1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University at its 250th Commencement ceremony (2018).

Throughout his illustrious career, Sting has sold close to 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.

Following his critically-acclaimed album, 57th & 9th, his first rock/pop collection in over a decade, Sting and reggae star, Shaggy released a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, that draws from the many surprising connections at the heart of their music. With its title referencing their home country codes, 44/876 first and foremost honors the duo's mutual love for Jamaica: Shaggy's homeland, and the place where Sting penned such classics as The Police's "Every Breath You Take." Their chart-topping release debuted at #1 in Germany and Top 10 in the UK. It has spent over 20 weeks atop Billboard's Reggae Album chart in the US, earned Gold certifications in Poland and France and most recently received the GRAMMY Award for Best Reggae Album.

Following their critically-acclaimed world tour, the iconic duo, both managed by The Cherrytree Music Company, will bring their 44/876 Tour to the UK from May 19 - 25 for a series of intimate and exclusive concerts, hailed "a reggae rock dance party that never lets up."

On May 24, a new album entitled Sting: My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, will be released and followed by a European summer tour of the same name. Sting's 'My Songs' tour will consist of a rollicking, dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs spanning the 17-time GRAMMY Award winner's prolific career with The Police and as a solo artist.

He has appeared in more than 15 films, executive produced the critically acclaimed A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, and in 1989 starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway. His most recent theatre project was the TONY-nominated musical The Last Ship, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in the North East of England where he was born and raised. The show, with music and lyrics by Sting, ran on Broadway in 2014/2015 and completed a critically-acclaimed UK regional theatre tour which ran from March-July 2018. Most recently, Sting starred as shipyard foreman Jackie White in the Toronto-based production of The Last Ship at the Princess of Wales Theatre. He will reprise the role for productions in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre (January 14 – February 16, 2020) and in San Francisco at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre (February 20 – March 22, 2020).

Sting's support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world's rainforests and the indigenous people living there. Together they have held 18 benefit concerts to raise funds and awareness for our planet's endangered resources. Since its inception, the Rainforest Fund has expanded to a network of interconnected organizations working in more than 20 countries over three continents.

About The Cherrytree Music Company

Founded in 2005 by Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Martin Kierszenbaum, the Cherrytree Music Company provides management, record label and publishing services to a boutique roster of artists, producers and mixers who push the creative envelope in popular music. Cherrytree has had an indelible impact on the music landscape from managing celebrated musician and cultural icon Sting to launching Lady Gaga's first two albums. The Cherrytree Music Company has released the artistically and commercially ground-breaking records of Feist, Ellie Goulding, Robyn, La Roux, LMFAO, Far East Movement and Disclosure and sold over 35 million units. In the process, the Cherrytree Music Company has become a vital source for popular music and catalyst for artist collaboration and innovation. For more information on the Cherrytree Music Company, please visit https://soundcloud.com/cherrytree-radio/cherrytree-records-10th-anniversary-special

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Sting, Journey and Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; ZZ Top, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Gwen Stefani, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

