STINGRAY CHEVROLET BRINGS BACK STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL CORVETTE RAFFLE BETTER THAN EVER

PLANT CITY, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Plant City's most anticipated traditions is officially back. Stingray Chevrolet is proud to announce the return of the 17th Annual Stingray Chevrolet New Vehicle Raffle, once again held in partnership with the Florida Strawberry Festival and benefiting Unity in the Community, Inc.

Now under new ownership, Stingray Chevrolet is proud to continue this annual raffle and make it better than ever for the community. This long-running tradition remains a cornerstone of local giving, and this year raises the bar in a big way.

"This raffle has always been about giving back to the community that supports us," said Joel Rogers, Dealer Principal of Stingray Chevrolet. "We're proud to continue this tradition and make it better than ever, with the best Corvette we've ever raffled and all proceeds going right back into the community."

The 2026 raffle prize is a brand-new 2026 Corvette Z06 1LZ Coupe, the most powerful, advanced, and premium Corvette ever raffled. With its top-tier trim, performance engine, and cutting-edge design, this year's prize represents the ultimate expression of Corvette performance and style.

Raffle tickets remain just $5 per entry, with all proceeds benefiting Unity in the Community, Inc., a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and individuals throughout the Plant City area.

To make the experience even easier for the winner, all taxes and fees are included. The winner simply signs the paperwork and drives away in their new Corvette.

Entries are available at Stingray Chevrolet Plant City, Stingray Chevrolet Bartow, during the Florida Strawberry Festival, or online at StingrayChevroletRaffle.com. The winning ticket will be drawn at 5:00 PM EDT on March 8, 2026, during the festival.

Stingray Chevrolet remains committed to supporting the communities it serves and continuing traditions that bring people together for a great cause.

For official rules and entry details, visit StingrayChevroletRaffle.com. For more information or media inquiries, please contact Seth Wilson at 405-625-6665.

