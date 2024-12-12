Stirista Climbs to #4 on San Antonio Business Journal's 2024 Fast Track Awards

Marketing Technology Leader Celebrates Four Consecutive Years of Recognition for Outstanding Growth and Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stirista, a leader in data-driven marketing innovation, today announced it has secured the #4 position in the San Antonio Business Journal's Fast Track Awards for 2024. This marks Stirista's fourth consecutive year on the list, moving up two spots from last year's ranking and further solidifying its place as a powerhouse in the marketing technology space.

The Fast Track Awards recognize the region's fastest-growing companies, celebrating innovation, success, and contributions to the local economy. Stirista's continued rise on the list highlights its sustained growth, fueled by data solutions, strategic client partnerships, and its commitment to excellence in marketing.

"We are honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year, and moving up to the #4 spot re-affirms our dedication to exceeding expectations and the trust our clients continue to place in us," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of Stirista. "This achievement reflects our never-ending drive to push boundaries, deliver value, and make a meaningful impact in marketing technology. San Antonio has been an incredible foundation for our success, and we're excited to continue contributing to this vibrant business community."

Achieving record growth of 73% (2021-2023), Stirista's upward trajectory on the Fast Track Awards is attributed to its proprietary platforms and data-driven strategies that enable marketers to connect with their audiences effectively and responsibly. Recent milestones include the incorporation of AI, high customer retention, and continued strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Stirista and its marketing solutions, visit www.stirista.com .

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com .

