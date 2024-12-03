Stirista Ranked One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

For third consecutive year, Stirista achieves record revenue growth as the company expands offerings and strengthens core marketing innovations

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stirista, a leader in data-driven marketing innovation, today announced it ranked #399 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

"Earning a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the third consecutive year demonstrates Stirista's relentless drive to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder, Stirista. "This achievement further highlights Stirista's arrival in the upper echelon of marketing technology companies in the world."

Stirista has exhibited nearly 273% growth since 2020 and grew 43% in 2023. The company's record-setting growth is credited to its robust/market leading suite of solutions including the incorporation of AI, high customer retention, and continued strategic acquisitions.

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

