Stirling Ultracold Advances Signature Technology with Release of New, High-Performance Ultra-Low Freezer

STIRLING VAULT100™ upright ULT features next-level temperature uniformity, energy efficiency and predictive diagnostics with improved free-piston engine and cabinet design.

ATHENS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stirling Ultracold , an innovative developer and manufacturer of ULT freezers, has announced the immediate commercial release of the company's new VAULT100 upright ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezer. The first freezer in the industry with a -100°C to -20°C temperature range, the VAULT100 features temperature uniformity of +/-3°C at -80°C throughout the interior cabinet with market-leading, steady-state adherence to setpoint. With a more robust M6D free-piston Stirling engine design, the VAULT100 also has a larger 10-inch touchscreen display and graphical user interface (GUI) that includes Onboard Predictive Analytics freezer diagnostics.

Replacing the company's SU780XLE upright model, the Stirling VAULT100 provides the same storage capacity with matching external dimensions, maintaining the highest storage density and smallest footprint in its class. The wider temperature range gives customers more storage choices without compromising energy efficiency and is ideal for labs that frequently access samples from the freezer. Operating at the -100°C setpoint, the VAULT100 interior cabinet remains below -70°C when the door is open for up to 2 minutes.

"We're very excited to introduce a ULT product with major temperature performance improvements and innovations like predictive analytics," stated Stirling Ultracold CEO, Clayton Newman. "The VAULT100 was designed to ensure sample integrity with tighter control over the ultra-low storage environment, which makes this new upright model the ideal storage solution for following Good Manufacturing Practice."

Stirling Ultracold revolutionized the ultra-low freezer market in 2011 with the commercial introduction of the company's free-piston Stirling engine cooling technology, a highly efficient alternative to traditional compressor-based systems. The VAULT100 is powered by the new M6D Stirling engine that builds on those original advantages with a more robust design and new linear motor that allows lower power consumption at the control board. The M6D engine improves system reliability and energy efficiency over previous Stirling designs, allowing the VAULT100 to use only 5.8 kWh/day (steady-state) with a Maximum Daily Energy Consumption (MDEC) of 0.22 kWh/day/cu-ft, validated by ENERGY STAR®-certification.

A new Onboard Predictive Analytics section of the VAULT100's GUI is comparable to lights and notifications on a car's dashboard. This unique tool monitors and analyzes several Stirling M6D engine sensors to open a window into the overall health of the freezer, providing guidance for preventative maintenance and proactive recommendations, based on each unit's current operating conditions and stage of life.

Stirling Ultracold designs and manufactures environmentally sustainable, ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers for the global life science market from its headquarters in Athens, Ohio. Powered by the free-piston Stirling engine, as the first freezer manufacturer in the U.S. to use 100 percent natural refrigerants, Stirling's upright and undercounter ULT freezers use up to 70 percent less electric power than standard compressor-based ULT freezers, as validated by the industry's first ENERGY STAR® rating for ULT freezers. The company also produces the industry's only portable ULT freezer solution, which is ideally suited for remote clinical trials and biologic drug delivery.

