Stirling Ultracold Introduces the New VAULT100 PRO

News provided byStirling Ultracold
Jul 13, 2026, 18:00 ET
ATHENS, Ohio, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new VAULT100 PRO was engineered to go beyond ultra-low temperature storage. It's designed to help laboratories improve reliability, simplify validation, and reduce downtime.
The VAULT100 PRO has everything the VAULT100 has, PLUS:
- Quick Change Refrigeration System that reduces service downtime to less than one hour
- Vaulted Ceiling Technology for exceptional temperature uniformity throughout the chamber
- Manual Vacuum Relief Port for easier access and improved usability
- ±3°C temperature uniformity at -80°C across 20 positions
- ±0.2°C steady-state temperature stability
Built specifically for GxP environments, the VAULT100 PRO helps support validation requirements, frequent door openings, high-value sample protection, and sustainability goals, all while maximizing storage capacity within its footprint.
Protecting your samples starts with protecting temperature performance.
Find out more by visiting https://www.stirlingultracold.com/upright-vault-pro/
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SOURCE Stirling Ultracold
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