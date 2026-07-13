Stirling Ultracold Introduces the New VAULT100 PRO

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Stirling Ultracold

Jul 13, 2026, 18:00 ET

ATHENS, Ohio, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new VAULT100 PRO was engineered to go beyond ultra-low temperature storage. It's designed to help laboratories improve reliability, simplify validation, and reduce downtime.

The VAULT100 PRO has everything the VAULT100 has, PLUS:

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M6D Quick Change Engine, reducing downtim
M6D Quick Change Engine, reducing downtim

  • Quick Change Refrigeration System that reduces service downtime to less than one hour
  • Vaulted Ceiling Technology for exceptional temperature uniformity throughout the chamber
  • Manual Vacuum Relief Port for easier access and improved usability
  • ±3°C temperature uniformity at -80°C across 20 positions
  • ±0.2°C steady-state temperature stability

Built specifically for GxP environments, the VAULT100 PRO helps support validation requirements, frequent door openings, high-value sample protection, and sustainability goals, all while maximizing storage capacity within its footprint.

Protecting your samples starts with protecting temperature performance.

Find out more by visiting https://www.stirlingultracold.com/upright-vault-pro/

Media Contact
Lindsey Denney
[email protected]

SOURCE Stirling Ultracold

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