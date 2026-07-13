Stirling Ultracold Introduces the New VAULT100 PRO

ATHENS, Ohio, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new VAULT100 PRO was engineered to go beyond ultra-low temperature storage. It's designed to help laboratories improve reliability, simplify validation, and reduce downtime.

The VAULT100 PRO has everything the VAULT100 has, PLUS:

M6D Quick Change Engine, reducing downtim

Quick Change Refrigeration System that reduces service downtime to less than one hour

System that reduces service downtime to less than one hour Vaulted Ceiling Technology for exceptional temperature uniformity throughout the chamber

Technology for exceptional temperature uniformity throughout the chamber Manual Vacuum Relief Port for easier access and improved usability

for easier access and improved usability ±3°C temperature uniformity at -80°C across 20 positions

temperature uniformity at -80°C across 20 positions ±0.2°C steady-state temperature stability

Built specifically for GxP environments, the VAULT100 PRO helps support validation requirements, frequent door openings, high-value sample protection, and sustainability goals, all while maximizing storage capacity within its footprint.

Protecting your samples starts with protecting temperature performance.

Find out more by visiting https://www.stirlingultracold.com/upright-vault-pro/

Media Contact

Lindsey Denney

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SOURCE Stirling Ultracold