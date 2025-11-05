Stirlingshire Investments Partners with Finalis: Expanding Opportunities for Financial Professionals Through Innovative Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stirlingshire Investments is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a referral partnership with Finalis, a global leader providing Independent Investment Bankers a platform to operate their business powered by industry leading technology. Through this partnership, Stirlingshire provides Finalis members—at no additional cost—the opportunity to expand their business by offering a comprehensive suite of asset-management services, enabling them to manage clients' broader portfolios and directly support post-liquidity events

This partnership enhances Stirlingshire's reach and strategic growth opportunities, advancing its mission to modernize the wealth-management experience for both clients and advisors. The collaboration unites the strengths of both organizations—Finalis' extensive private-markets network and established compliance infrastructure with Stirlingshire's next-generation, client-centric platform—designed to reduce costs and provide advisors with greater operational flexibility in managing their investment-advisory practices.

About Finalis:

Finalis is a leading private-markets platform that connects independent investment professionals through a unified ecosystem of regulatory affiliation, deal networking, and workflow automation. Finalis empowers boutique investment banks, registered representatives, and advisors to operate more efficiently while maintaining full independence. Through its technology, Finalis provides access to preferred partnerships, vendor solutions, and growth-focused resources designed to help members scale faster and deliver more value to clients.

Learn more at www.finalis.com

About Stirlingshire Investments:

At Stirlingshire Investments, we believe the current market structure has fallen short in terms of meeting the needs of both clients and advisors. Through a distinctive, technology-driven platform, Stirlingshire delivers a transparent and mutually aligned asset-management framework that benefits both clients and advisors. By integrating proprietary technology and an innovative structure, Stirlingshire empowers advisors to grow efficiently while ensuring clients receive clear, objective, and client-first advice.

"Finalis shares our vision of reshaping the financial-services landscape for the better—structurally, operationally, and ethically," said Steven Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Stirlingshire Investments. "We're excited to partner with an organization that so closely aligns with our mission and to work together in building what we believe represents the future of finance."

Learn more at www.stirlingshire.com

Media Inquiries:

Nicole Cox

Chief Marketing Officer, Stirlingshire Investments

[email protected]

647-500-2763

SOURCE Stirlingshire