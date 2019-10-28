STIRR Adds 17 New Channels, Now Offers Audiences 70 Linear Options

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STIRR, a free, ad-supported streaming service offering access to some of the most popular news, entertainment and digital first channels, today announces the addition of 17 new channels to its platform. STIRR now provides 70 channels and thousands (3300) of hours of video on demand, giving viewers an endless lineup of content on platforms including Roku, Fire TV, tvOS, iOS, Android and the web.

New channels in the rollout include PeopleTV, Newsy, Insight TV, Glewed, Baeble Music, Edge Sports, and live-music channel LiveXLive, all of which are accessible at any time, for free, for STIRR users.

STIRR has continued to grow rapidly since its January launch, passing 1.3 million downloads over the past month. Session times have also seen an increase among viewers, with the average session duration per viewer now over 53 minutes and over an hour on connected TV devices. In addition, the streaming platform has grown its content offerings with the addition of STIRR's own native channels, including STIRR High School Sports, STIRR Biographies, STIRR Classics, STIRR Drama, STIRR Horror, STIRR Westerns, and STIRR Comedy.

Solidifying its momentum, STIRR has plans in the immediate future to add an additional 10 linear channels by the end of the year and expand to cities outside of its current network offering. Coming soon to the service, are new distinct STIRR City channels in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco.

Channels in the rollout include:

People TV

Newsy

Made In Hollywood TV

Edge Sports

Insight TV

FilmRise Classic TV

BritCom

FilmRise Free Movies

Black Cinema

Baeble Music

LiveXLive

STIRR Comedy

STIRR Westerns

STIRR Action

STIRR Drama

STIRR Horror

STIRR Classics

