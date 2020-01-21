STIRR Expands on 1-Year Anniversary with New Program Offerings

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STIRR, a free, ad-supported OTT-TV streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI), marked its one-year anniversary today by announcing its intention to launch a new channel dedicated to live 2020 election events. With more than 1.6 million app downloads, STIRR offers access to some of the most popular local news, entertainment and digital first channels. This month, it will add original channel 2020 LIVE to further expand the platform's unmatched news offerings.

Launching the week of January 20th, the new 2020 LIVE channel will offer a continuous stream of live election coverage, giving viewers live access to daily campaign event feeds from across the country, including town hall meetings and stump speeches. This coverage will be presented without any commentary, giving viewers the most transparent, bias-free view into the campaign trail.

To further celebrate its milestone, STIRR will soon offer post-broadcast on demand viewing of some of the most popular syndicated shows, including hits like Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and many more. Launching in late Q1 2020, episodes from syndicated TV shows originally aired by the Sinclair broadcast station will be available to viewers dependent upon the city a viewer is located in.

"STIRR's offering of live, local news content reflects that its purpose isn't to solely entertain, but to serve members of local communities and provide information that impacts their lives," said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley. "We're incredibly proud of the growth and success the platform has seen throughout the year, and look forward to providing users with more value. With the addition of local broadcast TV syndication programming coming to the platform, we're excited for what the next year has in store for STIRR."

Since launching one year ago with 24 channels, STIRR now offers audiences 100 linear channels, and more than 5,000 hours of video-on-demand (VOD) content at no cost to the consumer. This includes the first-of-its-kind STIRR City channel, a curated, 24/7 linear TV station with a lineup based on the viewer's city, offering local news and sports, as well as syndicated TV series, movies and city-focused lifestyle programming to audiences across country. In 2019, more than 130,000 hours of live, local news were streamed across STIRR City channels.

About STIRR

STIRR is a free ad supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. Each week, STIRR delivers more than 2,400 hours of live, local news, in addition 100 live, linear channels. The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android device or at www.STIRR.com . Based in Santa Monica, CA STIRR is a first of its kind OTT service created owned and operating by Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net .

SOURCE Sinclair Television Group, Inc.; STIRR

