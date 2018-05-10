Stirs of Revolution: NJ's Allocco Offers the People His Vote

Allocco's imprisonment by the Angolan government in 2012 was a catalyst for his unusual political platform, which is based on the concept of a digital direct democracy. He knew what it was like to be unheard and in a precarious situation, abandoned by his government and awaiting execution. Allocco found a lifeline through the collective power of social media.

The people, random strangers, freed Allocco and his son in 2012, now he's offering to return the favor to the voters of New Jersey's 11th. His website, http://hearourvote.org, will allow every single voter in his district to voice their opinions on bills that are being debated on the floor of Congress. Allocco says that he'll cast his vote according to the wishes of his constituency, regardless of his own political alignment.

This is refreshing rhetoric from an unlikely candidate. With a background in concert promotion, Allocco is part of the new wave of non-career politicians working their way to Washington. His number one goal is to give a voice back to the people, as brilliantly illustrated by his campaign motto: "Your Voice. Your Vote."

For media inquiries:

Jason M. Hanrahan

201-283-0427

contact@alloccoforcongress.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stirs-of-revolution-njs-allocco-offers-the-people-his-vote-300646622.html

SOURCE Allocco For Congress

Related Links

http://hearourvote.org

