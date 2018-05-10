Stirs of Revolution: NJ's Allocco Offers the People His Vote

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- An unlikely candidate has emerged in the New Jersey Congressional primaries: the collective New Jersey voter. At least, that's what will happen if enough voters choose Patrick Allocco to be the new representative for the 11th District. Allocco will replace retiring Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen, who has been the Representative for District 11 since 1995.
Allocco's imprisonment by the Angolan government in 2012 was a catalyst for his unusual political platform, which is based on the concept of a digital direct democracy. He knew what it was like to be unheard and in a precarious situation, abandoned by his government and awaiting execution. Allocco found a lifeline through the collective power of social media.
The people, random strangers, freed Allocco and his son in 2012, now he's offering to return the favor to the voters of New Jersey's 11th. His website, http://hearourvote.org, will allow every single voter in his district to voice their opinions on bills that are being debated on the floor of Congress. Allocco says that he'll cast his vote according to the wishes of his constituency, regardless of his own political alignment.
This is refreshing rhetoric from an unlikely candidate. With a background in concert promotion, Allocco is part of the new wave of non-career politicians working their way to Washington. His number one goal is to give a voice back to the people, as brilliantly illustrated by his campaign motto: "Your Voice. Your Vote."
