Stitch Fix Debuts Style Tune Ups: A New Way To Receive Personalized Style And #OOTD Playlist Inspiration on Spotify

News provided by

Stitch Fix

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Rooted in data and personalization Stitch Fix is making getting dressed more inspired than ever with the launch of Style Tune Ups 

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stitch Fix announced the launch of Style Tune Ups, a first-of-its-kind interactive experience that leverages Spotify's sonic sensibilities and Stitch Fix's styling expertise. The new feature offers personalized outfit recommendations based on the trends from Stitch Fix's 2024 Style Forecast, along with curated #OOTD playlists for a more inspired getting ready routine.

Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix
Images provided by Stitch Fix Images provided by Stitch Fix Images provided by Stitch Fix Images provided by Stitch Fix Images provided by Stitch Fix

To further underscore the connection between music and style, Stitch Fix is also introducing Tune Up Styling Sessions - virtual styling appointments aimed at helping concert goers translate their personalized Style Forecast trend for this year's most highly anticipated musical tours. Combined, these new initiatives blend the creativity and inspiration of style and music to help shoppers discover looks that reflect their unique taste.

"At Stitch Fix, we are committed to creating new ways for clients to explore their personal style," says Stitch Fix Chief Marketing Officer Debbie Woloshin, "This experience on Spotify allows us to integrate the soundtracks of our clients' lives to make building their wardrobes and getting dressed a more personalized and inspiring experience."

"Stitch Fix mined billions of data points from over 100 million Fixes to create the 2024 Style Forecast, our annual trend report, and found that music will play a monumental role in clients' styles this year, with nearly 4 in 5 of our clients taking outfit inspiration from their favorite artist, Taylor Swift," says Stitch Fix Head of Trend Jenny Herr. "Thanks to these and other music-related insights, it was an intuitive next step to team up with Spotify—a brand also known for its expertise in data and personalized recommendations. Through the launch of Style Tune Ups, we're able to blend both of our specialties to make getting dressed easier and more inspired than ever before, while providing clients with a fun and personalized way to marry their love of music and individual style."

Shoppers can head to Spotify to begin their Style Tune Up journey, where they'll answer a few brief questions about their personal style. From there, the experience will unveil the trend from Stitch Fix's 2024 Style Forecast that embodies their unique style. Spotify will curate a personalized playlist that captures both their style and music preferences. After their Style Tune Up results are revealed, they can head over to Stitch Fix and share their personalized results with their Stylist ahead of their next Fix. To get started, visit the link here via your mobile device.

Introducing Limited-Time Virtual Styling For Your Next Concert

Concerts undoubtedly influenced how we dressed in 2023, and data from Stitch Fix's 2024 Style Forecast shows this trend will only get stronger in 2024. To celebrate the synergy between style and music, Stitch Fix is debuting Tune Up Styling Sessions, virtual appointments with a Stitch Fix Stylist for 2024 concert attendees. Starting February 1, concert attendees can schedule a limited-time Tune Up Styling Session and receive a one-on-one virtual styling appointment with a Stitch Fix expert Stylist. Email [email protected] to get started.

With more than half of Stitch Fix clients saying they're most likely to "dress the part" for their favorite artist's concert in 2024, Tune Up Styling Sessions with an expert Stitch Fix Stylist offer a way for everyone to connect with a music-loving Stylist who is specifically trained to help them interpret their trends for 2024's hottest concert tours, from Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour to Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour (and more!).

"Through our new Style Tune Ups feature with Spotify and the introduction of Tune Up Styling Sessions, Stitch Fix is providing music lovers and style enthusiasts (and everyone in between) with looks that empower them to be inspired and save time, ensuring a wardrobe that reflects their unique style and personality," says Woloshin.

Start your Style Tune Up journey here on your mobile device.

ABOUT STITCH FIX 
Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit stitchfix.com

Media Contact: [email protected]
Imagery: Style Tune Up and Style Forecast imagery available here

SOURCE Stitch Fix

Also from this source

From Cultural Phenomenons to Trends and Styling Solutions to Combat Decision Fatigue: Stitch Fix Launches the 2024 Style Forecast

From Cultural Phenomenons to Trends and Styling Solutions to Combat Decision Fatigue: Stitch Fix Launches the 2024 Style Forecast

Today, Stitch Fix launches the 2024 Style Forecast, its annual trend report fueled by billions of data points, feedback from millions of clients and...
STITCH FIX AND MONA MAY, COSTUME DESIGNER FOR TV AND FILM'S MOST ICONIC LEADING LADIES, OFFER EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO MAIN CHARACTER CLOSETS THIS FALL

STITCH FIX AND MONA MAY, COSTUME DESIGNER FOR TV AND FILM'S MOST ICONIC LEADING LADIES, OFFER EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO MAIN CHARACTER CLOSETS THIS FALL

Boring fall fashion? As if! Today, Stitch Fix is announcing its partnership with powerhouse Costume Designer, Mona May, the creative behind some of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.