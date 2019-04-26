Stitcher podcasts win five Webby Awards - topping all other podcast networks

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five popular podcasts produced by industry leader Stitcher, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), have been named Webby Award winners – more than any other podcast content-creation company.

The Webbys, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), honor excellence across digital media.

Winning shows from the Stitcher Originals network:

"Freakonomics Radio" – People's Choice for Best Business Podcast

"How Did This Get Made" – Best Television and Film Podcast

"The Longest Shortest Time" – Best Family and Kids Podcast

"Unladylike" – Best Lifestyle Podcast

"Wolverine: The Lost Trail" – Best Original Score/Sound Design

"I'm delighted that the Webbys chose to recognize the excellence of our Stitcher and Earwolf programming," said Chris Bannon, chief content officer at Stitcher. "Each of these shows is an innovative leader in its category. Each is led by hosts and producers who are passionate about engaging and entertaining listeners. Together, they all speak to our commitment to the audience and advertisers: We want to be the best place in the world to create, discover and listen to podcasts."

Three podcasts represented by Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network and also part of the Stitcher company, were also named Webby winners:

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah " – People's Choice for Best Television and Film Podcast

"StarTalk Radio" – People's Choice for Best Science and Education Podcast

"Stay Tuned with Preet" – People's Choice for Best Individual Episode

Stitcher is the industry leader in podcast content creation, distribution and advertising. The Stitcher app, available for iOS and Android devices, is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is the parent company of Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 250 of the world's largest podcasts, and top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf.

The 2019 Webby winners were chosen from 13,000 entries judged by IADAS. For the full list of winners, visit https://www.webbyawards.com.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 36 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

