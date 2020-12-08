Stitchin' Heaven Concludes Successful "Share the Love" Quilt Drive Benefitting Child Protective Services of Wood County

QUITMAN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitchin' Heaven, a Quitman, Texas quilting supply retailer, has concluded a successful quilt drive benefitting Wood County Child Protective Services. Stitchin' Heaven employees and customers participated in their "Share the Love" quilt drive, and the company collected over 70 hand-made quilts. The quilts were donated to the First Methodist Church of Quitman for their annual toy drive.

Stitchin' Heaven Logo Employees of Stitchin' Heaven and members of the First Methodist Church of Quitman and the Wood County Child Welfare Board conclude a successful Christmastoy drive.Employees of Stitchin' Heaven and members of the First Methodist Church of Quitman and the Wood County Child Welfare Board conclude a successful Christmastoy drive.

The First Methodist Church of Quitman and the Wood County Child Welfare Board conduct this event each year around Christmas. The event benefits the children under care of the Wood County CPS. The children write wish lists for Santa, and the First Methodist Church of Quitman coordinates the effort find all the items the children want and need.

When Erin Troyer, the Travel Coordinator at Stitchin' Heaven, heard about the annual toy drive, she thought that the company was in a great position to help. "Many children come into foster care with very few possessions. Having their own quilt not only provides them with a sense of warmth, but also a feeling of comfort and safety."

The response from Stitchin' Heaven employees and customers was more than Troyer could have hoped for. Donations came in from as far as Florida, where a quilting circle donated 12 quilts. "We were overwhelmed with the response from our customers and staff," Troyer said. "Over 70 quilts were donated in about three weeks, which is nothing short of amazing."

Troyer and other Stitchin' Heaven employees delivered the donated quilts December 4.

"It is such an honor to be a part of this amazing event and help bring a smile to the faces of these deserving children," Troyer said.

JoAnn McMillan, President of the Wood County Child Welfare board, was present to receive the donations. "People in the community have fulfilled all of those wish lists," JoAnn McMillan, President of the Wood County Child Welfare Board, said. "Especially during these difficult times, we're overwhelmed by the generosity of Wood County."

