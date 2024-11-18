STōK Cold Brew Launches a Line of Limited-Edition Peppermint Mocha-Themed Swimwear so Fans Can Embrace the Cold (Brew)

Returning to shelves for its second year, STōK Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew is for people who actually love the taste of coffee. Not overly sweet and not underwhelming, it's the perfect coffee-forward cold brew for the winter season. The Holiday Swimwear Collection matches the holiday sweater pattern on STōK Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew bottles, so fans can quite literally match the boldness of their favorite cold brew and prove that the cold weather won't stop them from enjoying STōK.

The STōK Peppermint Mocha Holiday Swimwear Collection makes for the perfect ensemble to declare your love for cold brew on your mid-winter beach vacation… or ski trip, no judgement here. The collection includes:

One Piece Swimsuit: Want to make a statement at your holiday party this year? With this one piece, you're a shoo-in for best ugly holiday "sweater."





Swim Trunks: Whether you're at the pool or on the slopes, you're sure to make a splash because nothing says I'm here to party more than a holiday sweater...on your thighs.





Bucket Hat: The perfect hat for blocking the sun or snowflakes. Warning: side effects include a sudden urge for a cup of STōK Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew.





Hydro Slides: Slip into slides, perfect for when you're 'sleighing' the day – whether you're lounging by the pool, dodging snowballs or strolling into the kitchen for your cup of cold brew.





Slip into slides, perfect for when you're 'sleighing' the day – whether you're lounging by the pool, dodging snowballs or strolling into the kitchen for your cup of cold brew. Beach Towel: Whether you're lying poolside or cozying up by the fire, this towel's got you covered (literally).

It's clear that STōK Cold Brew fans are obsessed with cold brew no matter what temperature it is outside, and when it comes to drinking cold brew, they certainly don't let cold weather dictate their coffee habits. Peppermint Mocha may be basic, but STōK Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew, and its Holiday Swimwear Collection, is anything but.

"STōK Cold Brew fans are obsessed with cold brew no matter the temperature, so naturally we had to launch our very own Peppermint Mocha Holiday Swimwear Collection to help them celebrate this all-in obsession year-round," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready to Drink Beverages at Danone North America. "At STōK, it's only natural for us to do things differently than everyone else. We pour the cold brew while others crank up the heat, and now, we rock our swim trunks while others reach for their holiday sweaters."

The entire swimwear collection will be available for FREE* for a limited time while supplies last. Whether you're planning to give the gift of cold brew this season, or perhaps shock your coworkers at the office holiday party, make sure to grab your before it's too late at: stokholidayswimwear.stokbrew.com

STōK Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew is available now for a limited time at retailers nationwide with an SRP of $6.25. Use the store locator to get it while it's cold: stokbrew.com/where-to-buy.

*One item per customer. Shipping and handling rates still apply.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew on Instagram and @SToKcoldbrew on TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.com.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Feldmann

[email protected]

SOURCE STōK Cold Brew Coffee

