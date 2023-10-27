STL achieves a global milestone; World's first Eco-labelled optical products range unveiled at IMC 2023

News provided by

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

27 Oct, 2023, 08:21 ET

NEW DELHI and LONDON and COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced that it has become the 'first in the world' to launch a range of Eco-labelled Certified Optical Products. This range of optical products is recognised by US-based Sphera, an ESG performance consulting services company, and verified by Metsims Sustainability Consulting, a global sustainability consulting firm.

Third-party verification of an ecolabel is of utmost importance as it adds credibility and trust to the environmental claims made by the company. This reputable third-party certification places STL's sustainability efforts in the top quadrant of environmental leadership, classifying its gold-rated products as 'Sustainable and Green'. This achievement attests to STL's ingenuity towards bonafide sustainable practices in an era where greenwashing concerns are becoming commonplace.

These ISO 14024 and EU guidelines compliant Ecolabels granted to STL's products are multi-attribute in nature, which means they cover many distinct environmental parameters such as energy use, chemical use, recycling, and more. 

Post rigorous, multi-attribute evaluation, STL's products exhibited robust performance.

When compared to standard products, these Eco-labelled products[1]:

  • Utilise ~52% less energy
  • Carry ~75% less global warming potential
  • Use ~18% more recycled content and ~25% more recycled packaging material and water
  • Reuse and recover ~20% more waste
  • Enhance the longevity of the network by nearly 13 years.

[1] Source- Sphera ecolabel methodology report

This announcement comes after a series of world-leading sustainability initiatives by the company, including Zero-Waste to Landfill, Zero Liquid Discharge certifications, and the recently announced adoption of the Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Excited about STL's cradle-to-grave Eco-label framework that covers all stages from sourcing to finished products, Akanksha Sharma, Global ESG Head, STL, said: "We are always committed to providing our customers the most sustainable products. Our Eco-labelled products, which are gold-rated on sustainability standards and assured by an external agency, are a big leap forward towards making sustainability a core and integrated industry practice in the industry. This will greatly benefit our customers, enabling them to build more sustainable supply chains and accelerate their carbon-neutrality goals."

"As we announce this groundbreaking development today, I couldn't have been prouder. Our Eco-labelled products represent a monumental step forward for our customers' green journeys and put India at the forefront of concrete sustainability action. I'm sure it would create ripple effects of sustainable development in the entire digital networks industry across the world," said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL.

Commenting on the launch, Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, said: "I congratulate STL for taking this environment-friendly initiative and launching the world's first externally certified Eco-labelled Optical products range. STL is playing a leading role in the world to provide sustainable optical solutions. The government is also looking at measures and reforms that encourage other companies to take similar initiatives and make the planet a better place to live."

Going forward, STL has committed to having ~80% of its optical product range Eco-labelled by 2030, in line with its Net-zero emissions goal.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedInYouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

