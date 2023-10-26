STL continues to strengthen customer partnerships and operating performance in H1 FY24

News provided by

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

26 Oct, 2023, 07:35 ET

COLUMBIA, S.C. and LONDON and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading Optical and Digital solutions company, today announced its financial results* for the quarter ended 30th September 2023. STL reported USD 181 Mn in revenues and a robust open order book of USD 1,276 Mn across its three business units - Optical Networking, Global Services, and Digital. Focusing on operational efficiencies and improved realisation, the company recorded a 13% YoY growth in EBITDA in the first half of FY24.

STL gained momentum in India and EMEA with its Optical Fibre Cable, Optical Connectivity, and Enterprise offerings, with nearly ~72% of its revenue coming from these markets. The company displayed resilient performance in the US amidst short-term demand softening. STL maintained industry-leading EBITDA margins of ~20.8% for its Optical Networking Business, clocking 8% YoY growth in the first half of FY24. The launch of STL's South Carolina Plant in the US and its strategic and timely BEAD qualification have put the company in the driving seat for the upcoming network rollouts for federal and private projects in the US, starting calendar year 2024.

In this crucial quarter, the company accelerated its focus on long-term success drivers of deep customer partnerships, sustainability and product innovation.

  • Deep customer partnerships: STL announced two long-term engagements in the US with Windstream and TruVista, and signed a partnership for building and maintaining data centres for a leading public sector entity in India. Further strengthening its reputation as the leading fiberisation partner, the company secured an order of ~USD 45 Mn with a leading Indian service provider.

  • Sustainability: In a prestigious milestone, the company has been rated as a top ESG performer with a rating upgrade to 'A' in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index along with an overall score of 92 percentile in the EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment score.

  • Product innovation: Championing hi-tech R&D as an Indian company, STL announced its participation in the Advanced Optical Communications (AOC) Test Bed for advancements in 5G, 6G and enterprise technologies. The company is slated to announce industry-leading optical innovations in the upcoming India Mobile Congress 2023.

STL's Global Services Business: reported a sequential QoQ revenue increase and continued its focus on a favourable project mix to drive improved margins going forward.

STL Digital: STL's newly incubated IT services business achieved ~25% revenue growth on a QoQ basis, signed strategic partnerships and recently launched a pioneering Generative AI solutioning fabric for modern enterprises.

Sharing insights on the market outlook and STL's growth prospects, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL said: "We are confident and excited about the robust medium to long-term growth in the Optical Fibre Cable market. With our strategic focus on deep customer engagement, product innovation and sustainability we are well poised to capture long-term growth and drive towards our ambition of becoming one of the top three optical companies in the world."

Financial highlights (USD Mn)

Financials

USD Mn

Q2'FY24

Q1'FY24

Q-o-Q
Growth

H1'FY24

H1'FY23

Y-o-Y H1
Growth

Revenue

181

185

-2 %

366

385

-5 %

EBITDA

26

29

-8 %

55

49

13 %

*All financials are from continued operations

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise, and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

Also from this source

STL expands its Enterprise Networking solution portfolio with Estelan

STL expands its Enterprise Networking solution portfolio with Estelan

STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company today, announced the expansion of its Enterprise Networking solutions portfolio...
STL Digital unveils AInnov - A pioneering Generative AI solutioning fabric for modern enterprises

STL Digital unveils AInnov - A pioneering Generative AI solutioning fabric for modern enterprises

STL Digital, an IT services and consulting company, today announced the launch of 'AInnov', a solutioning fabric of powerful Generative AI Services,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.