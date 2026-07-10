STL decisively wins Patent Dispute in Europe; reaffirms commitment to defending its Innovation and Intellectual Property

LONDON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH) a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced a definitive victory in its European patent dispute with Fujikura Ltd. The European Patent Office (EPO) Technical Board of Appeal at a hearing on 24 June, 2026, has issued a final, binding and non-appealable ruling revoking Fujikura's European Patent EP 3796060 in its entirety. The ruling resolves the UK patent dispute between the parties in STL's favour.

STL's intellectual property (IP) is built over decades and protected by a 785 patent portfolio spanning major global markets it serves. STL actively co-creates purpose-engineered optical solutions with its customers that power tomorrow's AI-led digital infrastructure.

This ruling has the following positive business implications for STL:

Strengthens STL's position in Optical Connectivity markets across the UK and Europe

Highlights STL's global Intellectual Property capability and its ability to vigorously defend its position across the markets it serves - North America, Europe, MEA, India and Rest of the world

"STL deeply respects innovation and Intellectual Property, and we strongly protect our IP positions across the globe. This ruling by the EPO's highest appellate body is a powerful affirmation of the strength of our global IP position, the integrity of our R&D and deep technology capability," said Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL. "Our fully vertically integrated 'Glass to Data Center' capability ensures unmatched quality control and absolute supply chain resilience for our global customers."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)