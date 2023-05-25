STL Earns Prestigious Win in Small Cell Forum Industry Awards

News provided by

Satelles, Inc.

25 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

Timing synchronization solution from Satelles recognized for indoor operation within 5G networks

RESTON, Va., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satelles, Inc. (www.satelles.com), innovative provider of highly secure satellite-based time and location services, today announces it has been named as a winner in this year's Small Cell Forum Industry Awards. STL (Satellite Time and Location) took the top spot in the Small Cell Forum's "Outstanding Innovation in Chips or Components to Enable Small Cell Networks" category in an awards ceremony in London.

"Small cells need a reliable source of precise time for 5G network synchronization, most notably those that must operate indoors where signals from the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) are very difficult to receive," said Christina Riley, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Enterprise Solutions at Satelles.

"We are honored that the independent judges recognized that compared to GPS/GNSS, STL provides timing for network synchronization with a signal 1,000 times stronger, is significantly more secure, and is readily available to our customers at a lower deployment cost," said Riley.

Available on timing sync equipment from leading manufacturers, STL is a Stratum 0 UTC source of time that can be used to create a Stratum 1 timing clock compliant with the ITU-T G.8272 PRTC-A performance standard. It works indoors, so wireless carriers do not have to obtain roof rights to install an outdoor antenna, absorb the cost to own and maintain it, or deal with the hassle and expense of coring through floors to run the necessary cabling.

Carriers choose STL not only because it is easier to install than GPS/GNSS but also due to its greater reliability within challenging environments. Network operators adopting the low Earth orbit (LEO) broadcast service as a primary source of time benefit from operational improvements such as fewer field service truck rolls. STL is also implemented as a redundant source of time by companies concerned about the vulnerabilities and cybersecurity threats related to GPS/GNSS.

The SCF Industry Awards category win is the second wireless sector accolade for Satelles in the past six months. STL previously earned a Fierce Telecom Award in December 2022 for its timing sync contribution to the deployment of next-gen wireless networks.

Visit the awards website (https://www.smallcellforum.org/awards-2023/) to learn more about why the Small Cell Forum chose STL as a winner in 2023.

ABOUT SATELLES

Satelles protects critical infrastructure by providing STL as an alternative positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) technology that delivers the stability, reliability, and trust required by commercial enterprises and government entities across a range of critical infrastructure applications. STL's secure time and location signal from low Earth orbit (LEO) is resilient to regional outages of the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

Customers turn to Satelles for a primary source of PNT, and STL also safeguards against devastating attacks to GPS/GNSS capable of disrupting or disabling wireless communications networks, electrical grids, financial systems, and other private and public infrastructure in ways that seriously imperil the safety and security of our society. Built on a foundation of expertise in the public sector, Satelles delivers first-to-market proven technology that is sold commercially throughout the world today.

Corporate Website: https://www.satelles.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/satellesinc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/satelles

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Satelles, Inc.

Also from this source

PNT Study by European Commission Showcases Performance of STL

Satelles Named as Winner in Fierce Innovation Awards: Telecom Edition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.