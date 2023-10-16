STL expands its Enterprise Networking solution portfolio with Estelan

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

16 Oct, 2023, 02:01 ET

  • STL launches Estelan, its end-to-end passive enterprise networking solution portfolio, at GITEX 2023

DUBAI, UAE and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company today, announced the expansion of its Enterprise Networking solutions portfolio with the launch of Estelan. Estelan, an end-to-end solution in fibre and copper cable connectivity, enables enterprises to modernise and digitise their large-scale network infrastructure.

Global enterprises will spend $3.4 trillion by 2026 in cloud services, cybersecurity, AI applications, robotics process automation, and Industry 4.0 to create new value sources through digital products and experiences. These digital transformation use cases require an overhaul of enterprise connectivity infrastructure to integrate power and data.

Estelan is an end-to-end enterprise connectivity solution that combines in-office and optical connectivity infrastructure. Its plug-and-play modular system is designed for easy installation and system upgrades and can handle multiple network ports. 

These solutions follow the highest health and safety standards and are certified by leading industry bodies like RoHS, ETL, UL, and CPR. STL's Estelan solution is tailored to suit the needs of multiple industries and offers high flexibility and scalability for their operational environment requirements, be it healthcare, education, retail, banking, oil and gas, and others. With Estelan, enterprises can achieve superior data transmission, upwards of 1000MHz bandwidth and 10Gbps speeds. These solutions have also been designed and developed with sustainable manufacturing practices, high optimisation, and minimal wastage.

This comprehensive solution enables use cases like multi-service premise connectivity, enterprise networking, Wi-Fi, surveillance, Intelligent building management and Power over Ethernet for up to 90W applications. The company has announced that it will go to market with this solution in its target regions of MEA and India.

Launching Estelan, Gavin Faulds, Regional Sales Head, APAC, and MEA, STL, said: "Enterprises are becoming more connected, intelligent, and agile by leveraging various digital technologies. Through Estelan, we offer customised end-to-end enterprise connectivity solutions that are optimised for their specific business needs. From conceptualisation to installation, we want our customers' experience to be seamless. Estelan will help them gain a competitive edge by making connectivity infrastructure competent enough for disruptive technologies and drive business transformation."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

