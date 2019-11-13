STL Launches dTelco™, an Innovative Digital Platform for Telcos

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), a global data networks innovator, announced the launch of dTelco™ (digital telco platform) that empowers telecom companies to deliver personalisation, increase revenue and drive innovation. The best-in-class dTelco™ platform helps move away from traditional siloed model to agile, scalable, customer-centric and data-driven business model.

dTelco™ reduces the cost of traditional operational functions, hence offering two fundamental advantages. First, it automates customer / partner management and operations. Second, it provides new customer insights by data driven analysis capability, powered by Intellza (an AI offering by STL). Collectively this results in high-value customer interactions, better cross-sell and up-sell offer acceptance rates, and overall improvement in customer satisfaction for the telcos.

"A modern telco is a technology company. With new technologies such as 5G, IoT, IIoT, Edge Computing, Data Analytics, ML, AI becoming mainstream, telecom companies are expected to play a pivotal role in acceleration of 'digital' for individuals and enterprises. This digital reinvention means, telecom companies will impact all the verticals in the next few years. dTelco™ enables telecom companies to delight its users (customers and partners) by providing hyper-personalised digital experience while reducing the operational cost to become a leading digital lifestyle provider," said Anshoo Gaur, CEO - Network Software, STL.

As we head towards a smarter connected future, personalised customer experience is the key to any business. dTelco™ enables that experience by facilitating innovative offerings and providing zero-touch customer-facing technology system.

About Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.

We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.

STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one datacentre design facility in the UK.

