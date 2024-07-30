STL unveils advanced high-density Optical Fibre cables at Fibre Connect 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today unveiled high-density, 864F Micro Cables - conceptualized and developed specifically to bring fast and uninterrupted connectivity to dense fiber networks in the US.

With best-in-class high fiber density - 864F Micro cable can pack 864 fibers in a cable diameter of 11.4 mm (1.5X more fibers than a standard micro cable of the same diameter). It employs STL's state-of-the-art bend-insensitive HD A2 200-micron fiber. The 864F cable can bring numerous benefits to service providers in the region:

Ultra-high fiber density: 1.5X more fiber density, easy to blow up to 1500 m in 14mm duct, highest fiber density of 10.2mm2 Longer network life: Compatible bend-insensitive 200-micron fiber provides more power budget for longer network life, fewer truck rolls, faster installation Sustainable and cost saving: 40% lesser plastic usage compared to standard micro cable, saves up to 70% in the civil cost Easy to install: Reduced form factor enables tighter cable coiling in installation and slim outer jacket layers provide easy access to fiber bundles.

In addition to the 864F Micro cable, STL also introduced its Intelligently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) Armored cable. The compact design ensures ease of installation, while precise ribbon geometries in IBR bundles deliver excellent mass fusion splicing outcomes. This UV-protected, lightweight, and flexible cable is a pioneering solution for diverse installation environments.

STL's manufacturing facility in South Carolina is already catering to the demand of federal and privately funded broadband projects, including the BEAD Program. Yesterday, at the Fibre Connect event, STL also introduced its Optical Connectivity portfolio. Now, with these high-capacity Optical Fibre cables, STL will have an integrated Optical Networking portfolio explicitly designed for the region.

Thanks to this integrated capability, coupled with a 200-strong team at its North American base in South Carolina, STL is actively fulfilling its commitment to connect America.

Speaking about this development, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, said, "We believe in developing Optical products relevant to the regional market context. These high-density Optical fiber cables provide unmatched scalability, speed and cost-efficiency for services providers deploying high-density networks. These products ensure the future readiness of networks and reinforce our commitment to connecting America, promising unparalleled value for our customers."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

For more information, contact:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL