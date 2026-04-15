STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After CFO Allegedly Misrepresented Earnings Trajectory: Levi & Korsinsky

Executive Accountability: Douglas R. Ostermann Named in Securities Action

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Douglas R. Ostermann, former Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), is named as a defendant in a securities class action covering purchases between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from this action. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $2.26 per share on February 6, 2026, a single-day decline of approximately 23.69%, after Stellantis disclosed €22 billion in charges and confirmed a shortfall against previously guided earnings benchmarks.

Ostermann's Role During the Class Period

As CFO, Ostermann was the senior financial officer responsible for Stellantis' public earnings guidance, quarterly reporting, and investor communications from the start of the Class Period through his departure on September 29, 2025. The complaint identifies Ostermann as the executive who, on February 26, 2025, told investors that North American margins would reach "mid- to high single-digit range" in the back half of 2025 and that Stellantis had "significant opportunities" on the cost side. By the time of the July 21, 2025 preliminary earnings call, Ostermann disclosed that first-half adjusted operating income had fallen to approximately €540 million, with an AOI margin of just 0.7%, while simultaneously revealing €3.3 billion in net charges excluded from those figures.

What Ostermann Allegedly Oversaw

The securities action alleges that during Ostermann's tenure as CFO:

He guided investors toward "low single digit" first-half margins ramping to "mid- to high single-digit" in H2, while the Company was not positioned to achieve those benchmarks

He characterized first-quarter results as reflecting "early, initial progress on our commercial recovery" even as net revenues declined 14% year-over-year

He oversaw the suspension of full-year financial guidance on April 30, 2025, attributing it solely to "tariff-related uncertainties" rather than disclosing deeper structural problems

He presided over the July 2025 disclosure of €2 billion in charges for cancelled programs, including €700 million for hydrogen fuel cell EV efforts and Maserati platform impairments

He signed and certified SEC filings containing the allegedly misleading financial statements and projections

Ostermann's Certifications and Liability

Under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906, Ostermann personally certified that Stellantis' periodic filings with the SEC fairly presented the Company's financial condition. The complaint contends these certifications were made while Ostermann knew or should have known that Stellantis was not equipped to achieve its guided AOI benchmarks and that the pace of electrification adoption had been overestimated. Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act imposes liability on individuals who exercised control over a company's operations and public statements.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When a CFO provides specific margin guidance to the investing public, investors are entitled to rely on those projections being grounded in reality," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 8, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the STLA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Stellantis N.V. and individual defendants including Executive Chairman John Elkann, former CFO Douglas R. Ostermann, CEO Antonio Filosa, and current CFO Joao Laranjo, all of whom signed SEC filings or made public statements during the Class Period.

Q: What specific misstatements does the STLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Stellantis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to achieve guided earnings benchmarks, the pace of electrification adoption, and the depth of restructuring required. When the true state was revealed on February 6, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my STLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What do STLA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP