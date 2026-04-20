STLA INVESTOR NOTICE: Stellantis N.V. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Stellantis class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) common stock between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Captioned Harman v. Stellantis N.V., No. 26-cv-02839 (S.D.N.Y.), the Stellantis class action lawsuit charges Stellantis as well as certain of Stellantis' top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Stellantis class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-stellantis-class-action-lawsuit-stla.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Stellantis engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, and mobility services worldwide.

The Stellantis class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Stellantis' opportunity to capitalize on a growing electrification market and its potential for earnings growth while also minimizing impact and risk from strategic restructuring charges and macroeconomic fluctuations; (ii) Stellantis' confidence in the electrification market or otherwise defendants' faith in Stellantis' ability to capitalize on such growth was misplaced; and (iii) Stellantis would ultimately see earnings slide through repeated guidance reductions despite efforts to minimize the potential of any impact until it manifested on Stellantis' doorstep, resulting in significant restructuring charges far above and beyond the realm of what defendants caused the market to expect.

The Stellantis class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 6, 2026, Stellantis announced a "Reset[ of] its Business to Meet Customer Preferences to Support Profitable Growth," further disclosing that the "reset of Stellantis' business resulted in charges of approximately €22.2 billion . . . including cash payments of approximately €6.5 billion, which are expected to be paid over the next four years." On this news, the price of Stellantis common stock fell more than 23%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Stellantis common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Stellantis class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Stellantis class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Stellantis class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Stellantis class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP