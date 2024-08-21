STLA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) between February 15, 2024 and July 24, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by October 15, 2024.

To join the Stellantis class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27632 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with material information regarding Stellantis' expected revenue for 2024. Defendants' statements included, among other things, Stellantis' reduction of inventory levels, pricing improvements, and expansion of its product offering thereby supporting defendants' decision to forecast double-digit adjusted operating income (AOI) margin in 2024, as well as positive industrial free cash flow. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning inventory levels, pricing and market share stabilizations. This caused plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Stellantis' securities at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Stellantis. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is October 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/stellantis-n-v/.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

