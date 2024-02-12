STLLR Gold Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Keyvan Salehi, President and Chief Executive Officer, STLLR Gold Inc. ("STLLR"), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the recent merger between Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) and Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK)

STLLR Gold Inc. Opens the Market Monday, February 12, 2024

Following its recent merger, STLLR Gold is positioned to emerge as a leading Canadian gold developer. The company boasts two flagship mining projects; the Tower Gold Project located in Timmins and the Colomac Gold Project situated in the Northwest Territories. To learn more, please visit www./stllrgold.com/.

