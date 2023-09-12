STMNT Grooming Goods® launches Three New Styling Products: Curl Cream, Gel and Definition Spray

News provided by

STMNT Grooming Goods

12 Sep, 2023, 06:37 ET

STMNT Grooming Goods® NEW Launch features three new styling products – one for each of the brand Creator's capsule collections

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STMNT Grooming Goods® expanded its styling assortment with three new products each crafted by one of the brand's creators, Julius Cvesar, Sofie Pok, and Miguel Gutierrez to expand STMNT Grooming Goods® portfolio.

"These new products showcase STMNT Grooming Goods® growth and the demand for additional stylers within the range to cover white spots," shares Stephanie Grady, VP of Marketing. "Since the brand launched with its original portfolio in 2020, we are thrilled to expand each creator's collection."

Continue Reading
STMNT Grooming Goods® launches Three New Styling Products: Curl Cream, Gel and Definition Spray.
STMNT Grooming Goods® launches Three New Styling Products: Curl Cream, Gel and Definition Spray.

STMNT Grooming Goods® Curl Cream by Julius Cvesar – for legendary curl definition.

The rich, creamy formula with argan oil, controls and defines waves, curls, and coils.

"For clients with textured hair, finding a styling product that defines curls and waves without leaving hair feeling crunchy can be a challenge. That's where STMNT Grooming Goods® Curl Cream comes in. This product enhances and controls waves, curls, and coils while nourishing hair. It can be used on its own for a natural look or as a pre-styler before applying STMNT Grooming Goods® paste. To achieve a variety of styling finishes, you can blow-dry or let the hair air dry after applying."– Julius Cvesar, STMNT Grooming Goods® Creator

Enhances, controls, and defines waves, curls, and coils without crispiness. Leaves a smooth and nourished hair feel.

  • Julius Cvesar's signature scent: a twist of creamy coconut & sandalwood, with inflections of orris
  • MSRP $21.95

STMNT Grooming Goods® Definition Spray by Sofie Pok – your go-to product for defined texture.

The formula with sugar, salt, and glycerin provides grip, volume and a fuller hair feeling with a non-sticky hold.

"For those embracing their individuality and natural beauty, STMNT Definition Spray is the perfect fit. Say goodbye to perfectly styled hair and hello to effortlessly structured locks that celebrate your unruly charm. With a touch of STMNT Definition Spray, your unique texture is enhanced, leaving you confidently groomed while staying true to your authentic self every day." - Sofie Pok, STMNT Grooming Goods® Creator

  • Creates strong texture and definition; providing grip, volume and a fuller hair feel
  • Semi-matte finish, non-sticky hold, avoids drying out the hair
  • Formulated with sugar, salt, and glycerin
  • Staygold's signature scent: an invigorating mix of citrus and peppermint, aquatic & woody notes
  • MSRP $21.95

STMNT Grooming Goods® Gel by Miguel Gutierrez – a classic with a statement-making twist.

Formulated with charcoal for a satin-like, semi-matte finish, it creates strong definition with a firm hold.

"The first STMNT Grooming Goods® Gel is the go-to product for any classic gel look with a modern twist. STMNT Grooming Goods® Gel provides diverse styling abilities, with a firm hold and dries in the hair with a satin/semi-matte finish instead of a standard gel's wet look." – Miguel Gutierrez, STMNT Grooming Goods® Creator

  • Creates strong definition and provides firm hold
  • Formulated with charcoal for a satin-like, semi-matte finish
  • Easy to wash out
  • Nomad Barber's signature scent: a fresh mix of spices, lavender & a hint of wood
  • MSRP $21.95

Fueled by the knowledge and artistry from leading barbers, STMNT Grooming Goods® continues to prove itself as a disruptive brand that brings next level grooming goods to barbershops and hairdressers worldwide. These are crafted products from scratch, brought to you by the founding collective where three barbers came together to develop STMNT Grooming Goods®:

About Henkel in North America
Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

Contact:
Madison Shihadeh
781-279-3200
[email protected]

SOURCE STMNT Grooming Goods

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.