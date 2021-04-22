STN Online Video Platform helps Las Vegas Review Journal Increase Video Revenue by 536% in new Case Study

In year over year results the Review-Journal also saw growth in visitors, video viewership and time on page after adoption of STN Video.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SendtoNews (STN Video), North America's largest independent online video platform, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal have published a 5 month long case study illustrating the power that the STN Online Video Platform (OVP) has in growing user engagement and revenue.

After full adoption of the STN Online Video Platform in September 2020, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's digital property (reviewjournal.com) saw:

A 41% increase in monthly page views

A 536% increase in digital video revenue

A 710% increase in monthly video plays

A 22% increase in monthly site visitors

A 9% increase in time on page from returning visitors

"Our number one priority at the Review-Journal is delivering quality content to our readers. STN Video plays a key part in our content strategy by delivering the best possible video content to keep our readers up to date and informed and at the same time, has driven impressive results, as this case study shows," says Jim Prather, Executive Director of Digital Programming for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Review-Journal adopted the full offering of the STN online video platform and deployed it site wide. This allowed them to:

Upload their entire video content library to the STN Platform

Access the STN library of over 1 million contextually relevant videos from over 200 premium content providers

Have STN Smart Match (AI) in all their articles

Leverage the STN monetization stack of direct and programmatic sales

Sell their content along with the STN library to their digital advertising partners

Live stream events

And much more all at zero cost

Doing so not only allowed the Review-Journal to receive premium revenue from STN but also eliminated costs like ad serving fees, video platform subscriptions and hosting costs.

"We exist to help publishers solve the challenges for digital video," Says Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video. "Our OVP allows the Review-Journal to grow and engage their audience while increasing sustainable revenue together with eliminating costs and the strain on associated resources is exactly what we set out to do at STN, and we are thrilled to be part of their ongoing success."

Visit STN Video to download the case study and see more results.

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews (STN Video) is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers and advertisers thrive with online video.

Visit SendtoNews.com or follow @sendtonews

SOURCE SendtoNews (STN Video)