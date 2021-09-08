STN Video Adds AI-Created Local Stories Video Functionality For Publishers

The new functionality delivers contextually relevant video for publishers to complement their locally-focused editorial. Why is this awesome?

It's automated!

It's generated using content already established and publisher-provided!

Content includes contextually relevant video covering anything a publisher wants including local news, high school sports, weather, real estate, traffic and more!

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video announces another advanced tool to help publishers deliver the most relevant and engaging video to their users called AI-Created Local Stories.

AI-Created Local Stories is a publisher's dream–an automated approach to online video creation utilizing contextually relevant content, and as with our entire suite of offerings, still with absolutely zero work on behalf of the publisher. The video is generated by leveraging publisher-provided and public information, local data sources, and rss feeds to create a unique piece of content that complements the source story. AI-Created Local Stories supplies publishers with contextually relevant video where they may not otherwise be able to create it or source it on their own for local news, high school sports, weather, real estate, traffic and much more.

"To support publishers and complement their own content creation, we have built the largest portfolio of premium content in North America with over 1 million current videos; however, in order to ensure we always have contextually relevant content, we've taken our AI technology one step further to allow local video to be created from publisher and public content that ensures we'll have relevant video for even the most local story," says Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video. "We've added this functionality to our leading, still no cost, Online Video Platform (OVP) to continue to help publishers. Every article they want can have engaging, revenue-generating video that's relevant to their users."

AI-Created Local Stories is the latest product release to STN's OVP that gives publishers relevant and engaging video content. Recently, STN Video released an advanced recirculation tool that helps publishers keep users on-page while informing them of the most trending content on their site.

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's largest independent Online Video Platform, helping digital publishers, content providers and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand safe video from more than 200 providers, including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 1,800+ trusted, local publishers, including the New York Post, LA Times, The Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 1 million videos and counting, spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using Smart Match AI-powered technology, publishers simply place one single embed code on their website and relevant video content is matched with their articles.

STN Video offers advertisers a premium environment for their brands combining an industry leading scale of over 1 billion monthly available impressions with the granularity of local and diverse audiences across North America.

For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com or follow them on Twitter @stnvideo, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE STN Video