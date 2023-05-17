STN Video Gives Digital Publishers Instant Access to Millions of Videos

News provided by

STN Video

17 May, 2023, 09:09 ET

Instant Online Video Access! Publishers can get the Industry's Best Online Video Platform (OVP) for content, technology and monetization in minutes.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video has made it easier than ever for publishers to bring video to their audiences by launching a simple one-step registration process that delivers the best premium content, monetization and video player technology to publishers in under five minutes all at zero cost.

Once inside the platform publishers will receive:

  • Immediate access to STN's award-winning OVP
  • Millions of videos from the world's best content creators
  • Enhanced storytelling and audience engagement through video
  • Improved time on site and page views with video
  • A pathway to premium revenue and access to additional premium content
  • Potential to access advanced tools and features

All built to drive enhanced audience engagement and time on site.

"STN Video now allows publishers the ability to implement STN's OVP, tools, and technology immediately upon signup," says STN Video's CEO, Matthew Watson. "Publishers will also get instant access to STN's curated content catalog that brings sports, news, lifestyle, business, and entertainment videos to their audiences at scale, while delivering a world-class user experience that drives the audience KPIs critical to improving site monetization." 

Sign up now to get STN Video on your site within minutes at https://www.stnvideo.com/getstarted

To learn more about STN Video's new solution to give publishes the quickest access to digital video content and technology in the industry or how to make the most out of video on your site, contact us here

To stay up to date with the latest from STN Video including our upcoming releases in 2023, follow us on LinkedIn

About STN Video:

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers, and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA, and Bloomberg, and in contextually relevant environments across 2000+ trusted publishers including the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as Smart Match® and STN Create, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets matched with their articles. For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com.

SOURCE STN Video

Also from this source

STN Video Releases STN Engage

STN Releases STN Create - Effortless Dynamic Video Creation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.