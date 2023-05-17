STN Video Gives Digital Publishers Instant Access to Millions of Videos

Instant Online Video Access! Publishers can get the Industry's Best Online Video Platform (OVP) for content, technology and monetization in minutes.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video has made it easier than ever for publishers to bring video to their audiences by launching a simple one-step registration process that delivers the best premium content, monetization and video player technology to publishers in under five minutes all at zero cost.

Once inside the platform publishers will receive:

Immediate access to STN's award-winning OVP

Millions of videos from the world's best content creators

Enhanced storytelling and audience engagement through video

Improved time on site and page views with video

A pathway to premium revenue and access to additional premium content

Potential to access advanced tools and features

All built to drive enhanced audience engagement and time on site.

"STN Video now allows publishers the ability to implement STN's OVP, tools, and technology immediately upon signup," says STN Video's CEO, Matthew Watson. "Publishers will also get instant access to STN's curated content catalog that brings sports, news, lifestyle, business, and entertainment videos to their audiences at scale, while delivering a world-class user experience that drives the audience KPIs critical to improving site monetization."

About STN Video:

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers, and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA, and Bloomberg, and in contextually relevant environments across 2000+ trusted publishers including the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as Smart Match® and STN Create, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets matched with their articles. For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com.

