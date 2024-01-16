STN Video in 2023: A Breakthrough Year of Growth and Innovation

News provided by

STN Video

16 Jan, 2024, 08:03 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video, North America's leading Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content, and monetization, celebrates a year of transformative growth and notable achievements.

In 2023, STN Video experienced significant growth in engagement across its platform, indicating a strong user response to its premium content and award-winning technology.

  • The company reported a 78% increase in total video views with a 41% rise in videos viewed per visitor.
  • This coincided with a 22% growth in average monthly unique viewers and a 49% surge in player loads.

These results demonstrate the success of STN Video's high-quality, relevant content in engaging a wide range of audiences. Increased viewer engagement translates into higher revenue for publishers.

"Our massive growth in viewership and engagement in 2023 reflects the synergy between STN Video's innovative approach and the trust our partners place in us," says CEO, Matthew Watson. "These impressive figures represent more than just metrics; they underscore the relevance of our content, and the impact of our technology, across diverse audiences. The strength of our partnerships drives this success, showcasing the boundless potential we have when we collaborate. As we look ahead, we're excited to continue this journey of innovation and shared achievement."

Year over year, STN Video has seen significant growth across various content categories including sports, news, entertainment, and lifestyle.

  • NFL +22% (Super Bowl: +104%)
  • NBA +107% (Finals: +313%)
  • NHL +116% (Stanley Cup Finals: +340%)
  • MLB +230% (World Series: +390%)
  • MLS +677% (Signing of Messi: +682%)
  • Lifestyle, business, tech, entertainment, and food +124%

In 2023, STN Video was recognized for its innovation and excellence, capturing a range of prestigious industry awards, including Digiday Media Awards for 'Best Video Platform' for the second consecutive year, and AdExchanger's 'Best Video Technology For Media Suppliers'. This recognition is a testament to successful partnerships and advancements in digital video technology. A prime example is the collaboration with A to Z Sports, a Google Certified Publishing Partner, which doubled their revenue and reached 100 million views, establishing them as a top source for NFL fans. This highlights the power of STN Video's premium content and advertising solutions in elevating audience engagement and publisher revenue.

As STN Video looks forward, it remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of the evolving digital landscape. 2023, a pivotal year for the company, was made possible by the success of its partners, setting the stage for continued collaboration and success.

For an insight into STN Video's 2023 journey, including highlights on innovations and upcoming plans, visit the Year in Review at stnvideo.com/year-in-review-2023.

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's leading independent Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content, and monetization. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Variety, the NFL, the NBA, and Bloomberg, in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers including the New York Post, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald, and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match™, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost. For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

SOURCE STN Video

Also from this source

Formula 1® Content to Be Added to STN Online Video Platform

Digital publishers in the US and Canada on the STN Online Video Platform will now be able to display official content from the world's most popular...

AdExchanger recognizes STN Video as Best Video Technology For Media Suppliers

The award recognizes STN's success in helping digital publishers thrive with digital video via easy-to-use AI-powered video creation tools, products...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.