STN Video in 2023: A Breakthrough Year of Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video , North America's leading Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content, and monetization, celebrates a year of transformative growth and notable achievements.

In 2023, STN Video experienced significant growth in engagement across its platform, indicating a strong user response to its premium content and award-winning technology.

The company reported a 78% increase in total video views with a 41% rise in videos viewed per visitor.

This coincided with a 22% growth in average monthly unique viewers and a 49% surge in player loads.

These results demonstrate the success of STN Video's high-quality, relevant content in engaging a wide range of audiences. Increased viewer engagement translates into higher revenue for publishers.

"Our massive growth in viewership and engagement in 2023 reflects the synergy between STN Video's innovative approach and the trust our partners place in us," says CEO, Matthew Watson. "These impressive figures represent more than just metrics; they underscore the relevance of our content, and the impact of our technology, across diverse audiences. The strength of our partnerships drives this success, showcasing the boundless potential we have when we collaborate. As we look ahead, we're excited to continue this journey of innovation and shared achievement."

Year over year, STN Video has seen significant growth across various content categories including sports, news, entertainment, and lifestyle.

NFL +22% (Super Bowl: +104%)

NBA +107% (Finals: +313%)

NHL +116% (Stanley Cup Finals: +340%)

MLB +230% (World Series: +390%)

MLS +677% (Signing of Messi: +682%)

Lifestyle, business, tech, entertainment, and food +124%

In 2023, STN Video was recognized for its innovation and excellence, capturing a range of prestigious industry awards, including Digiday Media Awards for 'Best Video Platform' for the second consecutive year, and AdExchanger's 'Best Video Technology For Media Suppliers'. This recognition is a testament to successful partnerships and advancements in digital video technology. A prime example is the collaboration with A to Z Sports , a Google Certified Publishing Partner, which doubled their revenue and reached 100 million views, establishing them as a top source for NFL fans. This highlights the power of STN Video's premium content and advertising solutions in elevating audience engagement and publisher revenue.

As STN Video looks forward, it remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of the evolving digital landscape. 2023, a pivotal year for the company, was made possible by the success of its partners, setting the stage for continued collaboration and success.

For an insight into STN Video's 2023 journey, including highlights on innovations and upcoming plans, visit the Year in Review at stnvideo.com/year-in-review-2023.

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's leading independent Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content, and monetization. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Variety, the NFL, the NBA, and Bloomberg, in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers including the New York Post, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald, and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match™, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost. For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com or follow them on LinkedIn .

SOURCE STN Video