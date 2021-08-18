STN Video Launches Advanced Article Recirculation Tool

The new publisher-focused tool from STN Video promotes publisher content and is designed to improve engagement and revenue for publishers.

NEW YORK, Aug 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video announced today that their industry-leading video platform now contains an advanced AI-driven recirculation tool, giving publishers the ability to increase user engagement and monetization. Driven by AI, but designed for people, the STN advanced recirculation tool offers tremendous flexibility for publishers to meet the requirements for their visitors' voracious appetite for their compelling content.

STN offers the most comprehensive premium video content portfolio in the world including all the heavy hitters in sports, news, entertainment and more. The advanced recirculation tool complements STN's own video content offering with the publisher's own editorial content to meet all the requirements of their readers. The STN platform allows publishers to configure the experience to match the publisher's preferences and strategy by keeping readers informed and on-page by delivering a clickable preview of trending articles across their site. Publishers also generate revenue from video ads or drive subscriptions or ecommerce opportunities.

"We know that a one-size solution for video engagement simply doesn't work," stated Jacquie King, Vice President of Business Operations at STN Video. "That's why the recirculation is configurable to the individual needs of our publishers via automated or curated playlist creation of their most engaging stories. The versatility of all of our solutions are driven by a respect for our clients' own needs to give their audience a tailored experience that keeps them coming back--our approach to video recirculation is no different."

The STN Video recirculation tool is the latest in an industry-leading line of publisher-focused tech releases designed to both improve user experience and boost revenue with video including:

A WordPress Plugin allowing publishers to use the STN Online Video Platform within their CMS.

The Publisher's Dashboard, which gives publishers control to embed video onto their site, build playlists, upload their own content and get up-to-date reporting of analytics.

STN Video Smart Match®, an AI-powered video player that reads a publisher's article, matches it with the most relevant video from the STN library and instantly produces it into the editorial.

"When we deliver premium video content in a fast player, configured for a publisher's audience, we will help that publisher create a better relationship with their audience and advertisers," stated Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video. "Our delivery of this best-of-breed recirculation solution is just a part of our ongoing mission to empower publisher storytelling with fantastic content, encompassing the best technology, in a flexible manner that delivers an exceptional user experience. This is just our most recent example of this commitment, and one we will continually deliver against with more exciting announcements following shortly."

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand safe video from more than 200 providers, including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 1,800+ trusted, local publishers, including the New York Post, LA Times, The Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 1 million videos and counting, spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using Smart Match AI-powered technology, publishers simply place one single embed code on their website and relevant video content is matched with their articles.

STN Video offers advertisers a premium environment for their brands combining an industry leading scale of over 1 billion monthly available impressions with the granularity of local and diverse audiences across North America.

For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com or follow them on Twitter @stnvideo, LinkedIn and Facebook.

