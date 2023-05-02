STN Video Releases STN Engage

STN's user focused Video Player functionality not only Boosts Engagement but also delivers enhanced KPIs and more Revenue for Publishers

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video, North America's largest independent Online Video Platform for publishers who care about video content, monetization and user experience is excited to launch STN Engage. This new feature allows users to take control of their online video viewing experience - helping them watch more of what they want and less of what they don't.

STN Engage promotes user engagement by allowing viewers to decide to either stay on the current video or skip to the next one. This results in a richer user experience that further increases time on site.

The ability to skip to the next video creates opportunities to increase both "intent to watch" KPIs, and pre-roll ad inventory which both help drive more revenue to publishers. STN Engage helps publishers understand what their audience wants to watch and how to curate their content around their users' preferences.

"Evolving our technology is at the core of our business. That's how we continue to deliver more value to our publishers," says Jacquie King, COO at STN Video. "STN Engage delivers multi-level benefits including higher user engagement and revenue, which benefits publishers and their viewers."

To learn more about STN Engage, other products and solutions, and how digital publishers are using video to thrive, visit STNVideo.com

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers, and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA, and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers including the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match®, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost.

For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com

