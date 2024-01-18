STNR Creations Launches Revolutionary Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Innovative Blend of Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STNR Creations, a trailblazer in hemp-derived and natural wellness products, proudly introduces its latest breakthrough: Energizing Amanita Mushroom Gummies, aptly named 'Not Your Grandma's Portobellos.' Expertly crafted, these gummies present a novel fusion of Amanita Muscaria with a special blend of cannabinoids, offering a safe, legal, and invigorating microdosing experience. This pioneering combination is designed to provide an unparalleled natural energy boost, opening new vistas in holistic health and well-being.

Energizing and Relaxing Amanita Mushroom Gummies by STNR Creations

Renowned for infusing innovation into the hemp industry with their 3 Gram Disposable vape device, STNR Creations now expands its horizons with the introduction of 'Not Your Grandma's Portobellos' Amanita Mushroom Gummies. These gummies blend the unique properties of Amanita Muscaria, a revered fungus, to create a natural, energizing supplement tailored for enthusiasts and busy professionals.

Shaun Province, Vice President of Sales at STNR Creations, states, "Our 'Not Your Grandma's Portobellos' Amanita Mushroom Gummies represent our dedication to fusing ancient wisdom with modern innovation. We're thrilled to offer a product that responds to the increasing demand for natural wellness solutions, reflecting our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction."

What are Amanita Mushrooms?

Characterized by their soft, white bodies and striking red caps with white spots, Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) contain the psychoactive alkaloids muscarine and ibotenic acid. These convert into muscimol, which, unlike typical psychedelics like psilocybin that affect serotonin, interacts with GABA receptors.

The 'Not Your Grandma's Amanita Mushroom Gummies' are more than just a product launch; they signify a movement towards redefining natural supplements. With a unique blend of Delta 9 extract and Amanita Muscaria or just the amazing fungus Amanita Muscaria with a touch of Cordyceps Kana, these gummies offer a distinct experience in relaxation and wellness, incorporating cannabinoids for added benefits.

Each package contains six 500mg amanita mushroom extract blend gummies offering a mildly psychedelic experience.

Company Information

STNR Creations, a sanctuary for the hemp connoisseur, delivers unparalleled experiences in hemp's purest pleasures. Merging tradition with innovation, our product range extends from robust Delta 8 to pioneering THC-A, and now to innovative mushroom wellness solutions. We're not just crafting products; we're cultivating trust and fostering a lifestyle of excellence and diversity in the natural wellness sphere.

All STNR Creations products are proudly made in the United States, using the highest quality ingredients and rigorously tested for potency and purity by third-party laboratories.

To learn more or to submit a wholesale inquiry, please contact the STNR Creations sales team via email at [email protected] or by phone at 855-STNR-779 (855-786-7779).

These groundbreaking products are currently available for retail purchase at https://stnrcreations.com .

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Donahue

855-786-7779

[email protected]

SOURCE STNR Creations LLC