STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TLND, COHR, PRSP, MIK, CRHM, EGOV, JCS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 in cash per ordinary share and American Depositary Share. If you are a Talend shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash. If you are a Perspecta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Michaels shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Well Health Technologies Corp. for $4.00 per share. If you are a CRH Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are an NIC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

