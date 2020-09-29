Stock Images and Videos Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 4.4 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global stock images and videos market report.

The global stock images and videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

As video production has stalled and studio shoots stand cancelled during the lockdowns, creatives are being forced to rethink how they create their ads, driving up the reliance on stock imagery. Consumers are increasingly seeking out companies and brands that take social themes seriously and are part of green, queer, and inequality-related conversations. This is creating the need for powerful and meaningful visual images that represent them. Audio is slowly supplanting the use of visuals as sound becomes a bigger part of storytelling and interactions, threatening the growth of the market More content is being consumed at the vertical 90-degree angle as consumers spend time staring at small, vertically oriented screens, driving demand for images that follow this orientation. Premium video, short format, interactive, and in-stream ads are expected to trend during the pandemic and beyond. Consumers are increasingly shifting away from content-heavy platforms to more dark, private social platforms owing to privacy concerns, pandemic-fuelled changes, mental health, and fake news, challenging market growth

Stock Images and Videos Market – Segmentation

The global audience's booming visual literacy is propelling the demand for stock images. With the growth of online purchases during the COVID pandemic, strong visuals are becoming a prerequisite for the e-commerce industry. The pandemic has brought about quite a few changes in the market on all aspects of marketing and advertising.

The popularity of RM images is fading. In late 2019, Getty Images, the largest player offering this license announced that it was going to steadily drop its RM creative collection in 2020 to focus on its RF offering. While there are quite a few small and mid-sized agencies that offer them, the growth of the segment is slowing down.

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated some changes that were underway in the marketing industry. With the crisis driving everything digital and increasing e-commerce among smaller companies, opportunities for stock images and videos to be more effective and prove their worth have blown up.

Segmentation by End-user

Marketers

Films & TV Producers

Media & Publishing Companies

Businesses and Individual Creators

Segmentation by Product

Stock Images

Stock Videos

Segmentation by License

RM

RF

Segmentation by Application

Commercial

Editorial

Segmentation by Source

Macrostock

Microstock

Stock Images and Videos Market – Dynamics

The largest stalemate that has plagued the photo and video stock industry and its stakeholders for years is monetization. Blockchain is that explosive technology that is capable of disrupting the industry, which has been largely erroneous, by taking on the current crop of challenges. When it comes to the stock visual content market, which is built on the ability to create and spread content, accountability, protection, data sharing, and cost savings become difficult to navigate. A number of players are seeking to take advantage of this new technology momentum and leading the industry right out of its muddled state of disadvantages. By enabling photographers to sign their rights on their content, something along the lines of the digital fingerprint, visual content is tracked, ensuring it has been acquired and employed legally.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

AI and ML in Stock Content

Growth of Platform Integrations

Growth of Digital Communities in Hyper-Connected Ecosystem

Authenticity Breathes New Life

Stock Images and Videos Market – Geography

The advertising space in North America has grown exponentially over the last six years, primarily driven by cyclical events such as the Olympics and elections. Technology has been an indisputable force that has been propelling the market and driving changes across the marketing world. Hence, in response to the shift in advertising money to Facebook and Google, magazines and newspapers are considering new survival strategies.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Sweden



Switzerland



Belgium



Netherlands



Poland



Turkey

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



Taiwan



Philippines



New Zealand



Malaysia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Chile



Peru

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Egypt



Nigeria

Prominent Vendors

Adobe Stock

Getty Images

Visual China Group (VCG)

Shutterstock

Other Prominent Vendors

123RF

Agence France Presse (AFP)

Agefotostock

Alamy

AP Images

Artlist

Can Stock Photos

Coinaphoto

Death to Stock

Depositphotos

Dissolve

Dreamstime

East News

Envato

Fotosearch

ImagineChina

Masterfile

The Mega Agency

Newscom

Photofolio

Pixta

Pond5

PR Photos

Redux Pictures

Reuters Images

SilverHub Media

Stocksy

SuStock Videotock

Imagesbazaar

Videvo

PEXELS

NHK Video Bank

Nippon News

Motion Array

Storyblocks

WENN

ZUMA Press

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence