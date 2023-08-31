Stock Images Market in UK to grow by USD 115.79 million from 2022 to 2027 | the increased popularity of stock /images for digital and social media marketing to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock images market in UK is to grow by USD 115.79 million at a CAGR of 4.34% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The increased popularity of stock photography for digital and social media marketing is a key factor driving market growth. There has been increased consumer exposure to social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat due to the greater penetration and use of the internet by smartphones and tablets. In addition, several vendors in the market provide stock/images with various tools such as Shutterstock's Editor and Editor Pro. It provides users with ease of use and the ability to provide full-featured, cloud-based workflow tools for creative professionals. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover Publishing industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Images Market in UK

Vendor Landscape

The stock images market in UK is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Buy now for more insights!

Company Offering

Adobe Inc. - The company offers stock /images under categories such as technology, travel, and animals.

The company offers stock /images under categories such as technology, travel, and animals. Alamy Ltd. - The company offers stock images under categories such as black and white and book covers.

The company offers stock images under categories such as black and white and book covers. Arcangel Images Inc. - The company offers stock images under categories such as Viking Age and Ancient Rome.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (editorial and commercial) and product (still /images and footage).

The editorial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This mainly includes working with the publishing industry. Publishers use stock/images to support their advertising and promotion efforts for their books, newspapers, magazines, and website descriptions. In addition, the most common categories of editorial images include images of celebrities, images depicting any plot, and images with descriptive text. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Market Dynamics

Major Trends - The rise in penetration of the OTT platform is a major trend in the market. The growing demand for high-quality and engaging visual content to support the growth of the OTT platform is the main factor driving the market. Some of the major OTT platforms that are the end users of these repositories/images include Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. In addition, the demand for available footage is increasing as more and more companies turn to the library of available footage to supplement their content. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges - The rise in demand for free /image downloads is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is due to the convenience and accessibility of free images that had a negative impact on image providers. Furthermore, one of the major threats facing these providers is the proliferation of free websites/images and social media platforms that offer free access to/images. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Alamy Ltd.

Arcangel Images Inc.

Cimpress Plc

Getty Images Holdings Inc.

IMAGE SOURCE LTD.

Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd.

Picfair Ltd.

Robert Harding Picture Library Ltd.

Shopify Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The stock video market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 319.3 million. This stock video market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (editorial and commercial), Image source (macro stock and microstock), license Model (RM and RF), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation is the key driver driving the growth of the global stock video market.

The stock /images market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,493.92 million. This stock /images market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (editorial and commercial), product (still /images and footage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased popularity of stock photography for digital and social media marketing is driving market growth.

Stock Images Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 115.79 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.99 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Arcangel Images Inc., Cimpress Plc, Getty Images Holdings Inc., IMAGE SOURCE LTD., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Picfair Ltd., Robert Harding Picture Library Ltd., Shopify Inc., and Shutterstock Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio