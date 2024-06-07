Stock Images Market size is set to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, Increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stock images market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period. Increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising investments in related business portfolios. However, declining profit margins poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Arcangel Images Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Depositphotos Inc., Design Pics Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Holdings Inc., IMAGE SOURCE LTD., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Robert Harding Picture Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., and Vexels Inc. S.A..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global stock images market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Editorial and Commercial), Product (Still images and Footage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Arcangel Images Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Depositphotos Inc., Design Pics Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Holdings Inc., IMAGE SOURCE LTD., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Robert Harding Picture Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., and Vexels Inc. S.A.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global stock images market is witnessing an upward trend as vendors invest in related business portfolios to enhance customer experiences. This strategy supports business expansion, larger customer bases, and expanded product offerings.

Strategic partnerships and alliances enable market share gains, product improvement, and geographic reach expansion. Vendors are also collaborating with sports companies to broaden their product lines and distribute them globally. These investments and expanded portfolios will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The digital marketing industry is seeing a significant increase in the use of stock images for various business needs. Marketers are turning to stock image markets to find high-quality visuals that can help enhance their online presence. According to recent trends, there is a growing demand for images that represent diversity and inclusion. Brands are looking for authentic and relatable images that resonate with their audience. Additionally, there is a rise in the use of stock images for social media marketing and content creation.

Producers are focusing on creating modern and contemporary images that can be used across various platforms. The use of stock images is also becoming more cost-effective as many platforms offer affordable pricing and subscription plans. Overall, the stock images market is an essential tool for businesses looking to create engaging and effective marketing campaigns.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The global stock images market has experienced a decline in average image prices due to changes in consumption and technology patterns. The rise of Internet penetration and advanced software have reduced the need for physical product delivery.

• Supply exceeds demand due to increased image availability from digital cameras and photo-sharing platforms. This oversupply has led to intense competition and price wars, resulting in lower profit margins for service providers. Business customers prefer affordable, royalty-free images, limiting market growth.

• In the world of business, sourcing high-quality stock images is essential for marketing campaigns and presentations. However, finding the right images that align with your brand and message can be a challenge. With an abundance of options available online, it's crucial to consider factors such as licensing, cost, and image quality. Brands must also ensure they don't infringe on intellectual property rights.

• Additionally, keeping up with trends and staying ahead of competitors requires a constant influx of fresh, relevant images. The market for stock images offers solutions, but navigating it can be complex. Brands must carefully evaluate their needs and budgets to make informed decisions.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Editorial

1.2 Commercial Product 2.1 Still images

2.2 Footage Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Editorial- The editorial segment is the largest application area in the global stock images market. These images are primarily used to enhance stories in the publishing industry, including magazines, newspapers, and books. Marked for editorial use, these images cannot be utilized for commercial purposes. The publishing sector's reliance on editorial images to boost content retention fuels demand.

Categories include celebrity images, descriptive scenarios, and content-rich images. Two types exist: documentary and illustrative editorial images. The expanding number of publishing houses, news outlets, bloggers, and blog readership are key growth drivers. Despite a decline in newspaper and magazine subscriptions, the editorial segment is expected to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace compared to the commercial segment.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The stock images market refers to the industry where photographers sell their original works as digital files for various commercial uses. This market encompasses a wide range of photographic styles, including macrostock photography and midstock photography. Image creators can sell their copies of images on stock media websites, reaching a vast audience in industries such as digital marketing, e-learning, and more.

The growth potential in this sector is significant, as businesses continually seek visually engaging content to enhance their online presence. Stock photo rates vary, with some photographers offering exclusive rights to their images at higher prices, while others provide more affordable mid-tier options. Regardless of the pricing structure, the stock photo industry remains an essential resource for professionals in need of high-quality photographs.

Market Research Overview

The Stock Images Market refers to the industry where businesses and individuals purchase imagery for various uses, including websites, advertising, and marketing materials. These images come in various formats, such as photographs, illustrations, and vectors. The market caters to diverse industries, from technology and healthcare to education and finance. The demand for high-quality, authentic, and culturally relevant images is on the rise, driving the growth of this market.

The use of digital platforms and social media has further fueled the demand for stock images. The market offers flexible licensing options, including royalty-free and rights-managed, catering to different budgets and usage requirements. The market is characterized by constant innovation, with advancements in technology enabling the creation and distribution of increasingly realistic and high-definition images.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Editorial



Commercial

Product

Still Images



Footage

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio