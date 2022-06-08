Stock Images Market Size to Grow by USD 1.22 Billion | By Application and Geography | Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2025

Market Overview

One of the key factors driving growth in the stock images market is the increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing.

The increasing investments in related business portfolios is one of the key stock images market trends.

is one of the key stock images market trends. The declining profit margins is a major challenge for the stock images market.

is a major challenge for the stock images market. North America will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. Therefore, the stock images market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

will register the highest among the other regions. Therefore, the stock images market in is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The stock images market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the editorial segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

The Stock Images Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.61%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Scope of the Report

Stock Images Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Editorial Images Held the Largest Market Share

The stock images market share growth by the editorial segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. In editorial applications, stock images are mainly used to support stories.

One of the major factors driving the demand for editorial images is the significant increase in the number of publishing houses and news publications.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for stock images in North America .

of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US and are the key markets for stock images in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe .

than the growth of the market in . The introduction of innovative service delivery methods and an evolving business model that includes offering custom stock images will facilitate the stock images market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Depositphotos Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Envato Pty Ltd.

Getty Images Inc.

Inmagine Group

PA Group Ltd.

PIXTA Inc.

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

The stock images market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Adobe Inc.- The company offers a wide range of high-resolution, royalty-free, stock images through its product line Adobe Stock .

The company offers a wide range of high-resolution, royalty-free, stock images through its product line Adobe Stock . Depositphotos Inc.- The company supplies a line of products through subscription and on-demand pricing plans.

The company supplies a line of products through subscription and on-demand pricing plans. Envato Pty Ltd.- The company offers a line of products such as graphic templates, stock videos, and stock photos among others.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Publishing

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market 2020-2025 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Editorial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Editorial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Requirements for perfect documentary and illustrative editorial images

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 23: Commercial market 2020-2025 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 24: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market segmentation by Image source

6.1 Macrostock

6.2 Microstock

7 Market segmentation by License model

7.1 RM

7.2 RF

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Volume driver – Demand led growth

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adobe Inc.

12.4 Depositphotos Inc.

12.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

12.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

12.7 Getty Images Inc.

12.8 Inmagine Group

12.9 PIXTA Inc.

12.10 Pond5 Inc.

12.11 Shutterstock Inc.

12.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

13.4 List of abbreviations

