Stock Images Market size to grow by USD 1.34 billion, Market Research Insights highlights the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing as a Key Driver - Technavio

The Global Stock Images Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Can Stock Photo Inc.

Death to Stock Ltd.

Depositphotos Inc.

Dissolve Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Envato Pty Ltd.

Getty Images Inc.

Ingram Image Ltd.

Inmagine Group

Masterfile Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of market growth. The two biggest stock image markets in North America are the US and Canada. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the projection period, the growth of the stock pictures market in North America will be facilitated by the introduction of cutting-edge service delivery techniques and an expanding business model that includes providing custom stock images.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Stock Images Market during the forecast period. Download FREE Sample Report

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising use of stock photos in digital and social media marketing is one of the major factors boosting the market for photographic images globally. Growing exposure to social and digital media platforms is a result of increasing Internet usage and increased use of smart devices like smartphones and tablets.

Social media has grown to be a crucial component of advertising and marketing plans to increase the clientele for other vendors as well. Stick images are becoming increasingly popular on these platforms, which will boost market expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as declining profit margins may impede market growth.

Buy a sample report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Stock Images Market.

Related Reports:

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The magazine publishing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 0.51%.

Stock Video Market by Application, License Model, Image Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stock video market share is expected to increase to USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Stock Images Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Death to Stock Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., NHK International Inc., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Publitek Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Snapwire Media Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Editorial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Editorial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart of South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 89: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Depositphotos Inc.

Exhibit 94: Depositphotos Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Depositphotos Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Depositphotos Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

Exhibit 97: Dreamstime.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Dreamstime.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Dreamstime.com LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Envato Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Envato Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Envato Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Getty Images Inc.

Exhibit 103: Getty Images Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Getty Images Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Getty Images Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Getty Images Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Inmagine Group

Exhibit 107: Inmagine Group - Overview



Exhibit 108: Inmagine Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Inmagine Group - Key offerings

10.9 PIXTA Inc.

Exhibit 110: PIXTA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: PIXTA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: PIXTA Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Pond5 Inc.

Exhibit 113: Pond5 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Pond5 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Pond5 Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Shutterstock Inc.

Exhibit 116: Shutterstock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Shutterstock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Shutterstock Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Snapwire Media Inc.

Exhibit 119: Snapwire Media Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Snapwire Media Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Snapwire Media Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio