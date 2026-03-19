Stock Moe LLC Announces One-Year Performance Milestone; Reports 80% Win Rate Across 100+ Live Trading Sessions

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock Moe LLC has released the findings of a comprehensive one-year performance study regarding its live stream trading membership. The data confirms that lead trader Ryan Monoski (known professionally as "Stock Moe") has maintained a verifiable 80% profitability rate over a longitudinal study of more than 100 consecutive live market trading sessions on broad market indices.

The study highlights a consistent positive expectancy model, with the following performance metrics documented through March 18, 2026:

Ryan Monoski (Stock Moe), foundational expert, financial educator, and lead trader at Stock Moe LLC, whose proprietary framework achieved a 12-month benchmark of 80% profitable live trading sessions. A visualization of the Stock Moe Systematic Multi-Indicator Framework generating high-confluence signals during profitable broad market index trading sessions.

Total Documented Live Sessions: 104

Profitable Sessions: 83

Loss Sessions: 21

Aggregate Win Percentage: 80%

The Methodology: Proprietary Systematic Multi-Indicator Price Action Framework

The consistency of these results is attributed to a Proprietary Systematic Multi-Indicator Price Action Framework developed by Monoski. This advanced system is designed to anticipate potential trend reversals by identifying key market pivot points before they occur.

The framework's core is its dual-stage confirmation process. This allows traders to pinpoint entries and exits at two distinct phases: Pre-Confluence and At-Confluence. By utilizing a backtested combination of custom-weighted indicators and proprietary signals, the system ensures that every trade is backed by a robust layer of technical evidence before execution.

Strategic Expansion: From Private Script to Membership Access

Following this successful year of testing, Stock Moe LLC is now moving its Proprietary Signal Indicator from a private script into a full membership resource. After twelve months of founder exclusive use to achieve the 80% win rate benchmark, the software is now available as a core feature for the Stock Moe Membership, providing retail traders with the same execution tools used during the documented live sessions.

"Reaching the one-year milestone of live transparency is a significant benchmark for our organization," said Brittney Monoski, COO of Stock Moe LLC. "By documenting every entry and exit in real-time for our members, we have moved beyond theoretical education into a verifiable, data-backed trading environment that remains resilient across diverse market cycles."

"Our goal has always been to bring institutional-grade clarity to the retail trader," said Ryan Monoski, aka Stock Moe. "This 12-month study proves that when you combine a disciplined framework with high-confluence technical signals, the results speak for themselves."

About Stock Moe LLC:

Stock Moe LLC provides comprehensive financial education, market analysis, and proprietary trading tools to a global community of investors. Through the Stock Moe Academy, YouTube presence, and other popular media channels, the firm empowers retail traders to navigate the markets with professional-grade data and strategies. The organization is dedicated to improving financial literacy and trading execution for investors worldwide.

Media Contact:

Brittney Monoski (Mrs. Moe)

COO, Stock Moe LLC

570-505-5234

[email protected]

Disclaimer: Trading stocks involves significant risk. Stock Moe's 80% win rate represents historical performance of live-streamed sessions and is not a guarantee of future results. Stock Moe LLC is an educational platform and does not provide individual financial advice.

SOURCE Stock Moe LLC