Stock Music Market Size to Grow by USD 452.89 Bn at a CAGR of 6.90%| Royalty-free (RF) segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Stock Music Market segmentations by the following:

License model- RF and RM

The royalty-free (RF) category will gain considerable market share in stock music. The right to use copyright works without paying royalties or licence fees is referred to as RF. The introduction of RF music has made it possible to employ lawful music in video and sound-based creations. It has given producers legal access to a wide range of musical content, eliminating the need to use illegally copied music. RF music is also less expensive than RM music. The segment's rise is fueled by the low cost of RF music.

Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is a major stock music market. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in Europe and MEA.

Over the projection period, the presence of various music publishers and music streaming service providers will aid the expansion of the stock music industry in North America.

Stock Music Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The growing popularity of the subscription model will propel the stock music market to new heights. Stock music subscriptions are based on the application. Integration of music streaming apps with social media platforms like YouTube has boosted the demand for music subscriptions. Vendors that offer stock music provide audio tracks based on customer demand and set prices according to the use of music.

Market Trend

The stock music market will rise because of the increasing adoption of digital music. The ease of accessing and downloading songs via the Internet is one of the main reasons for the growing popularity of digital music. The growth of many mobile applications and websites has increased the number of people who listen to digital music. Because of the Internet's widespread availability and low cost, more people are listening to digital music on their mobile devices.

Stock Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.90% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 452.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Japan, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., SoundCloud Ltd., and The Music Bed LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Stock Music Market Segmentation

License Model

RF



RM

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Stock Music Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Artlist Ltd.

Audio Network Ltd.

Bensound

Envato Pty Ltd.

Epidemic Sound AB

Footage Firm Inc.

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

SoundCloud Ltd.

The Music Bed LLC

Stock Music Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stock music market report covers the following areas:

Stock Music Market size

Stock Music Market trends

Stock Music Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of the subscription model as one of the prime reasons driving the stock music market growth during the next few years.

