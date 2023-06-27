Stock music Market size to Grow by USD 664.36 million From 2022 to 2027; the expanding variety of stock music to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock music market is set to grow by USD 664.36 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing adoption of the subscription model is a major factor driving the stock music market growth. The subscription model in stock music is based on an application, and the integration of music streaming applications with social media platforms such as YouTube has been a major aspect that has expanded the demand for music subscriptions. Vendors that offer stock music provide audio tracks based on the demand of customers and charge prices according to the use of music. Musicbed, a stock music vendor, offers stock music plans based on the type of project, and it delivers various subscription plans based on Personal, Non-profit, Wedding, Business, and Custom models. However, the custom subscription model guarantees to return a quotation on the same day as when the request for quotation is made. The subscription model is favorable for a single song as the charge for a single song is USD 49- USD 199, depending on the Personal, Non-Profit, Wedding, Business, and Custom models. Therefore, the growing adoption of these subscription models will fuel the growth of the global stock music market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Music Market

Stock Music Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Stock Music Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Addictive Tracks Ltd., Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Filmstro Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, The License lab LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Audio Network Ltd. - The company offers stock music such as disco, reggae, jazz, and plenty of other genres.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers stock music, such as royalty-free stock music and audio for video productions and podcasts.

Artlist Ltd. - The company offers stock music, such as royalty-free music and sound effects.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Stock Music Market: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The expanding variety of stock music is an emerging trend driving the stock music market growth. The demand for stock music is influenced by its widespread use as background music. Generally, stock music tracks are used in TV programs, corporate videos, on-hold production, and websites. RF (royalty-free) music tracks are vastly used in YouTube videos. Users can use licensed RF music for their video productions. Thus, the growing availability and the vast multiplicity of stock music allow customers to find the right soundtrack for their videos. However, corporate customers use stock music to gather corporate videos and presentations The use of appropriate music can influence the ambience around an advertisement or presentation and impact the audience. In addition, stock music also finds use in voice-overs to set the mood and context for the promotion of products and services. The comprehensive use of stock music for personal and business applications gives rise to the demand for a variety of stock music, which is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with integration may hinder the stock music market growth. Digital music is a crucial part of stock music publishing. The major factor driving the growth of music streaming services is the popularity of digital music. Thus, multiple music streaming mobile applications, such as SoundCloud, a service provided by SoundCloud Ltd. (SoundCloud), and gana.com, an application offered by Gamma Gana Ltd., has been launched. Such applications have large music libraries. Nevertheless, the customers do not own the music that they listen to when they use streaming services, and Internet access is required as not all streaming service providers offer offline music. Thus, the lack of ownership discourages many people from depending on streaming services, and consequently, they prefer downloading. The digital content platform that provides stock music demands integration with different channels, such as mobile applications and social media. For effective integration, considerable time and cost are involved in software coding. Furthermore, for effective operability, vendors should be able to provide customer support for all platforms. Therefore, business process issues and the demand for significant investments and time make it challenging for small vendors to deliver seamless services. This hinders the entry of new vendors and also challenges the existence of the existing vendors. Thus, the lack of ownership and the issues associated with integration are the major factors hindering the growth of the global stock music market during the forecast period.

Stock Music Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Stock Music Market is segmented as below:

License Model

Royalty-free



Rights managed

End-user

Television



Film



Radio



Advertising



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Stock Music Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist stock music market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stock music market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stock music market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the stock music market vendors

Stock Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 664.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Addictive Tracks Ltd., Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Filmstro Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, The License lab LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

