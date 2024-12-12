Stock Music Market to Grow by USD 650.4 Million from 2023-2028, Report on AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global stock music market size is estimated to grow by USD 650.4 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global stock music market 2024-2028

License Model 1.1 Royalty-free

1.2 Rights managed End-user 2.1 Television

2.2 Film

2.3 Radio

2.4 Advertising

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Royalty-free (RF) music refers to the permission to use copyrighted materials without paying recurring royalties or license fees. RF music allows for one-time payment, regardless of usage frequency, number of copies sold, or timeframe. Traditionally, RF music was popular for TV productions due to its ease of use and elimination of complex licensing processes. With the rise of digital distribution, RF music adoption, benefiting both composers and buyers. Numerous websites offer a vast selection of RF music across various genres, making it a convenient choice for producers. RF music's affordability fuels the growth of the global stock music market, as it offers legal access to a wide range of musical content without the need for copyright infringement.

Analyst Review

The Stock Music Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to the diverse audio needs of various sectors, from Millennials to corporations. Technology and social media have revolutionized the way we consume and create music, making music libraries an essential resource for content creators in the entertainment business. From TV and films to advertisements, video games, and corporate production, the demand for authentic and high-quality music is at an all-time high. The gig economy has given rise to a new generation of multimedia artists, providing them with an opportunity to monetize their creations through stock music platforms. Genres and styles vary widely, catering to the unique needs of different industries and audiences. The user base of streaming services and digital advertising continues to grow, making online marketing and podcasting increasingly important channels for reaching consumers. The Stock Music Market is a thriving business that is here to stay.

Market Overview

The Stock Music Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to the growing demand for authentic and high-quality music in various sectors. With millennials leading the charge, technology and social media have revolutionized the way music is consumed and shared. Music libraries have become essential resources for content creators in TV, films, advertisements, video games, corporate production, and the entertainment business. Stock music producers offer licenses, attribution, and exploitable rights to market participants, enabling a diverse range of businesses to access original music for their brand assets. Affluent consumers, cultural change agents, touring musicians, and local musicians all contribute to this vibrant ecosystem. Brands like Coca-Cola and Budweiser have embraced music as a powerful branding tool, creating iconic brand anthems and sponsoring music festivals. The digital element has transformed the industry, with streaming services, podcasting, and online marketing leading the charge. Editing tools and platforms have made it easier for professionals to integrate music into their multimedia content, from magazines and newspapers to instore activations and digital efforts. The market continues to grow, fueled by media spending and the unified approach to platform integration.

SOURCE Technavio